Uttar Pradesh: Tally of arrests in June 10 violence reaches 333

Seventeen more people were arrested on Sunday night in simultaneous raids to nab those allegedly involved in violence and arson during protests across the state after Friday prayers on June 10, the police said.

With this, the tally of arrests has gone up to 333 in connection with the June 10 violence.

Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said 92 people were arrested from Prayagraj so far, 81 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, six from Aligarh and 17 from Firozabad for their alleged involvement in the violence. The senior UP Police official added that four people were arrested in Jalaun.

The arrests come even as a demolition drive was carried out on Saturday (June 11) and Sunday (June 12) against those allegedly involved in the violence after Friday prayers across the state.

In Prayagraj, a team of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) along with the police demolished an ‘illegally constructed’ two-storey house of key accused Javed Mohd in the JK Ashiyana area of the city on Sunday (June 12).

This came after authorities in Kanpur and Saharanpur on June 11 demolished the homes of people accused of violence during protests against the controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Delhi BJP’s expelled media head Naveen Jindal. Kanpur had witnessed violence on June 3 but remained peaceful on June 10.

The Uttar Pradesh government has clearly directed the authorities to ensure stern punishment to the guilty.

“Such people have no place in civilised society. Take care that no innocent is harassed, but ensure not a single guilty escapes,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath had warned at a review meeting with officials on Saturday (June 11).