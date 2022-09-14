Uttar Pradesh to have 4600 health ATMs within 3 months: Yogi Adityanath
These health ATMs would play a vital role in healthcare, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says while inaugurating the first health ATM at Chargawan CHC in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government would install 4600 health ATMs in all primary health centres and community health centres of Uttar Pradesh within three months.
These health ATMs would play a vital role in healthcare, Yogi Adityanath said while inaugurating the first health ATM at Chargawan CHC in Gorakhpur.
He said about 50 types of medical tests could be conducted in less than five minutes using these ATMs.
A health ATM can screen a patient for weight, height, blood pressure, blood glucose, body temperature and oxygen saturation levels.
The chief minister directed officials to first install ATMs at those CHCs which did not have enough health staff.
Chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey said, “In the first phase, we have received 10 such ATMs and these will be installed in Sardarnagar, Jungle Kauria, Urva and Kaudiram community health centres. Apart from this, two ATMs will be installed in the district hospital. In the near future, around 21 CHCs will have this facility (in Gorakhpur).”
GORAKSHPEETH REFLECTS VALUES OF SANATAN DHARMA: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Gorakshpeeth reflects the values and ideals of the Sanatan Dharma.
He was speaking at the conclusion of a week-long programme organised to mark the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the eighth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.
The Gorakshpeeth also used both ‘shastra’ and ‘shaastra’ for the protection of religion and the nation, he said.
“Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijayanath had not limited Gorakshpeeth to just prayers and worship, but also promoted health and education. All revered saints associated with it dedicated their lives to public welfare,” he added.
Referring to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said that it had brought glory and fame to the country.
He stressed the need for restoring Indian Vedic tradition.
“The National Education Policy of PM Modi will restore our ancient Gurukul tradition and enable us in making our youth technologically-advanced along with imparting theoretical and practical knowledge to them,” he said.
JANATA DARBAR
The chief minister asked senior officials to take action against officers displaying laxity in resolving grievances of the people. He issued this instruction as he saw an influx of complainants at Janata Darbar in Gorakhpur.
He asked officials, “Why are the complaints not being heard and resolved at police stations and tehsil level?”
Despite heavy rain, around 700 people from various parts of Gorakhpur district were present at Hindu Seva Ashram when the chief minister reached the venue after offering prayers.
He heard around 150 complainants and directed the officials to solve their problems as early as possible. Most of the cases were related to crime and revenue matters.
(WITH PTI INPUTS)
