Uttar Pradesh to hold global summit for 10 lakh crore investment

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government proposes to hold the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit in the next two years to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore for the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi stated this while viewing the presentation of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector.

An official spokesman, quoting the CM, said the summit would provide wings to UP’s aspirations and all preparations for it should be done on a priority basis.

He said there was great potential for investment in the state and this was a major source for generation of employment. He further said the new industrial policy would be worked out soon and further improvement would be brought about in creating an investment-friendly atmosphere in the state.

He also asked for updating various other policies that include electric vehicle policy, warehousing logistics policy, defence and aerospace policies. He said there was scope for improvement in start-up policy, electronics manufacturing policy and data centre policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi said the state got an investment of ₹4.68 lakh crore at the UP Investors’ Summit and proposals of ₹3 lakh crore have materialised. He said the third ground breaking ceremony would be organised in next 100 days to bring more in investment.

He said the defence corridor was a great gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttar Pradesh. He said 62 MoUs of ₹8,640 crore have been organised up to now and projects for manufacturing of Brahmos missiles have given new dimensions to the project. He said all work with regard to defence corridor should be completed expeditiously.

He said UP has emerged as the best destination for investment on national horizons in the past five years and rules should be simplified further, if needed, to ensure that Uttar Pradesh got the first rank in ‘ease of doing business’. He said UP has done well and rose from 14th to second rank in past five years. He said Team UP will now work to get first rank for Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said there was an unprecedented increase in UP’s exports in 2021-2022 and Team UP would work to take exports to ₹2 lakh crore level now.

He said the infotainment industry around the world was waiting for the proposed Film City in UP. He said process for allotment of land should be initiated for YEIDA’s medical device park. He said preparations should be made to launch garment and plastic park in Gorakhpur in the next two years. He said ground breaking ceremony for YEIDA’s toy park should be held in next 100 days.

Yogi said distribution of tablets/smartphones should continue without any discrimination. He said connectivity has improved in the state in past five years and Uttar Pradesh has got a new identity as expressway state. He said MoU with National Highways Authority of India should be signed at earliest for Ballia Link Expressway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi said mark sheets of secondary education students and 3.6 crore ration card holders should be made available on Digi locker.

He said work on providing internet connectivity to village panchayats should be expedited. He said target to complete the work by 2024 should be fixed. He said the credit deposit ratio should be taken to 5 lakh crore in next five years. He said this would create five lakh new jobs.