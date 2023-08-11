UPSRTC to add 250 e-buses to connect Lko with Uttar Pradesh’s religious places

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to start a fleet of electric buses (e-buses) to connect Lucknow with religious spots and cities of the state. According to officials, 250 buses will be added as part of the project in its first phase, followed by more in the future.

The state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through electric buses. (FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state transport corporation has requested 40 per cent of the grant to go ahead with the plan for 250 electric buses (UPSRTC) under the Fame India Scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India), on the instructions of state transport minister Dayashankar Singh. “This is also to ensure better health for passengers by providing them with environment-friendly, pollution-free buses,” he said.

Masoom Ali Sarwar, managing director of the UPSRTC said, “The state government intends to connect major religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, Mathura, Chitrakoot with the state capital directly through electric buses. The buses are environment friendly as well as economical.” He added that both the state government and the minister hope to increase the number of electric buses in the UPSRTC fleet, and this move is a step in that direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON