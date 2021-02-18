Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide

An interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is struggling for their lives after they consumed some poisonous substance outside the Allahabad high court when they were told they cannot apply for a court marriage because of the state’s new anti-conversion ordinance, police said.

Vinod Kumar, a local police officer, said the couple has been hospitalised and their condition is reported to be serious. He added their kin have been informed.

The couple, aged 24 and 28, had left their homes around a week back to get married. The woman’s family has filed an abduction case against the man.