Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide

The couple was told they cannot apply for a court marriage because of the state’s new anti-conversion ordinance, police said
By Farhan Siddiqui
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is struggling for their lives after they consumed some poisonous substance outside the Allahabad high court when they were told they cannot apply for a court marriage because of the state’s new anti-conversion ordinance, police said.

Vinod Kumar, a local police officer, said the couple has been hospitalised and their condition is reported to be serious. He added their kin have been informed.

The couple, aged 24 and 28, had left their homes around a week back to get married. The woman’s family has filed an abduction case against the man.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP