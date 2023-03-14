Uttar Pradesh urging other states to set up their Bhawans in Ayodhya: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh government was requesting other states to set up their Bhawan (government guest houses)/Ashram and Dharamshalas in Ayodhya and the allocation of land for the same be expedited there.

He said Ram temple is coming up at Ayodhya and better connectivity should be provided to the land being allotted for the purpose. Yogi was viewing a presentation about the new Uttar Pradesh Township Policy-2023 for the state. He said a review of policies and study of problematic areas along with solution for them should be carried out before formulation of new Uttar Pradesh Township Policy 2023.

The CM said the policies of other states should be studied and their useful provisions should be incorporated. The housing and urban planning department has formulated the policy.

Yogi said planned urbanisation was increasing and the same be encouraged keeping in view the future needs of development of urban areas. He said efforts were being made to up the level of ease of living in the state. Yogi said the state government was also making efforts for well managed development of urban areas in the state.

He said there should be integrated provision of facilities for entertainment along with social and physical infrastructure in the townships. Yogi said there should be arrangements for shopping complex, police stations and space for parking near parks. He said this will give a sense of security to those visiting the parks.