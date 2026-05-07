Uttar Pradesh weighing extended deferment of three-tier panchayat polls?

Amid clear indications that the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will not be held on time, the state government is weighing a deferment of rural polls beyond the mandated five-year term — possibly by as much as a year, which would be unprecedented.

In Uttar Pradesh, the panchayat polls were last held in 2021. (FILE PHOTO)

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The move reopens a long-standing but unresolved legal question: can a state legitimately delay grassroots elections and replace elected representatives with administrators?

In Uttar Pradesh, the five-year tenure of the current three-tier panchayats, elected in 2021, will expire in a staggered manner between late May and mid-July 2026, with gram panchayats completing their term on May 26, 2026, followed by zila panchayats on July 11, 2026, and kshetra (block) panchayats on July 19, 2026. This sets a constitutional deadline for the state to conduct fresh elections within this window to avoid any administrative vacuum.

Indications from within the government suggest that elections may be pushed well past the six-month window allowed under the state law. Officials say there is a strong possibility that rural polls will now be held only after the assembly elections that are likely to conclude at the end of March 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government is seeking experts’ opinion on how to push panchayat polls beyond the Assembly elections in the state,” said a senior official requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government is seeking experts’ opinion on how to push panchayat polls beyond the Assembly elections in the state,” said a senior official requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Though panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar was not available for his comment, he recently told a group of media persons that the government would act as per the directives from Allahabad high court that is hearing a writ petition seeking holding of rural polls. Until recently, the minister was often heard claiming that the government was prepared to hold three-tier rural elections on the scheduled time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar was not available for his comment, he recently told a group of media persons that the government would act as per the directives from Allahabad high court that is hearing a writ petition seeking holding of rural polls. Until recently, the minister was often heard claiming that the government was prepared to hold three-tier rural elections on the scheduled time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SEC shifts electoral roll publication deadline to June 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SEC shifts electoral roll publication deadline to June 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In its revised schedule, the State Election Commission (SEC) has fixed June 10, 2026 as the date for the final publication of electoral rolls. This is the fifth time the commission has shifted the deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its revised schedule, the State Election Commission (SEC) has fixed June 10, 2026 as the date for the final publication of electoral rolls. This is the fifth time the commission has shifted the deadline. {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike national and state elections, where the Election Commission of India decides the poll schedule, rural local body elections require the first notification to be issued by the state government, followed by a detailed notification from the SEC. The commission needs at least 45 days to complete the election process after receiving the government’s go-ahead.

However, the state government is yet to initiate the time-consuming process of appointing a dedicated commission to carry out the triple test for backwardness and begin the exercise of seat reservation.

Constitutional mandate vs state discretion

At the heart of the issue lies Article 243E of the Constitution of India, which fixes the tenure of panchayats at five years and mandates that elections be completed before the expiry of the term. Courts have historically interpreted this provision as leaving little room for flexibility.

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In its April 3, 2000 ruling in Prem Lal vs State of UP, the Allahabad High Court struck down a state Ordinance that sought to defer panchayat elections and continue administrators in office. The division bench had underscored the binding nature of the constitutional timeline.

“The mandate is absolute. No panchayat can function for more than five years… elections must be completed before the expiry of the term,” the court had held, declaring the Ordinance “null and void” and ultra vires.

The state subsequently replaced the Ordinance with an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1947, permitting deferment of elections for up to six months in “unavoidable circumstances” in public interest. However, the constitutional validity of even this limited window has remained open to question.

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When the matter reached the Supreme Court of India through a special leave petition, the apex court declined to adjudicate on merits, noting that elections had already been conducted and the Ordinance replaced. While disposing of the appeal as infructuous, it left the broader legal issue undecided — a gap now returning to the centre of debate.

“The Supreme Court in its order kept the question of validity of the state provision of appointing administrators for a period up to six months open,” said Sudan Chandola, an expert.

Fresh PIL seeks timely polls

More than two decades later, the issue is once again before the Lucknow bench of the high court through a public interest litigation filed by the Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Sangathan.

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The petition challenges provisions introduced through the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Act, 2000, including Section 12(3-A) of the parent Act, arguing that they violate not only Article 243E but also the broader scheme of decentralised governance under Article 243G of the Constitution of India.

Petitioners contend that allowing the state to defer elections — and effectively replace elected bodies with appointed administrators — undermines the constitutional vision of grassroots democracy. They have also relied on the earlier high court ruling to argue that any extension, even within six months, is constitutionally suspect. The court in March directed the SEC to come out with a detailed plan on holding the polls.

Political calculations

Unlike in 2021, when the government went ahead with panchayat elections despite a severe COVID wave, the administration is now inclined to avoid rural polls in the run-up to assembly elections.

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Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition formations are wary that local body elections could trigger factional conflicts, caste alignments and grassroots rivalries that may weaken organisational cohesion ahead of the larger electoral battle, according to sources across party lines.

Officials confirmed that the government had begun informal consultations with legal experts to explore grounds for postponing the polls beyond the statutory six-month cap. The argument being examined is that the Constitution does not explicitly provide for extraordinary contingencies, thereby leaving room for legislative or executive interpretation.

States stretching timelines strengthen UP’s case

Developments in other states have strengthened the state’s exploratory position, even as they raise constitutional concerns.

In Rajasthan, panchayat terms ended on January 31, 2025, but elections have yet to be held. The state has empowered district collectors to appoint administrators, with outgoing sarpanches continuing in that capacity and exercising statutory powers.

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Similarly, in Uttarakhand, gram panchayat tenures expired in November 2024, with district magistrates authorised to appoint administrators for up to six months or until elections are conducted, though with limited decision-making powers.

Uncharted territory beyond six months

In Uttar Pradesh, past deviations from the five-year cycle have been within a six-month extension.

If elections are indeed deferred until after the 2027 assembly polls, the gap could extend well beyond any previously exercised limit, inviting immediate legal scrutiny.

Significantly, even during earlier litigation, the State Election Commission had supported the position that elections must be completed within the constitutional timeframe.

“If the government is determined, it is likely to find ways to push through the deferment, drawing support from precedents in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, where polls have already been delayed,” Lalit Sharma, state president of Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Sangthan.

Sharma demanded continuation of village pradhans in their position instead of appointing administrators if the government decides to defer rural polls beyond their five-year tenure.

Polls in last three decades

UP has held six rounds of three-tier panchayat elections since the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1992 conferred constitutional status Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and mandated regular polls under Article 243E, which fixes a five-year tenure and requires elections before expiry or within six months of dissolution.

The first such elections in Uttar Pradesh were conducted in 1995, followed by 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and April-May 2021.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Brajendra K Parashar ...Read More Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. Read Less

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