Uttar Pradesh writers who inspired the freedom struggle with their work
Literature is often referred to as a mirror of society. Uttar Pradesh which has a rich tradition of literature contributed immensely during the freedom struggle with poems and songs inspiring generations to stand against British tyranny and secure India’s freedom.
Everyone knows about Padma Shri Shyam Lal Gupta Parshad, born in Kanpur (September 9, 1896) who penned the famous song ‘Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara’ to Dr Hari Om Pawar of Meerut and Abhay Nirbhik of Lucknow. Poets have continued to write on patriotism and the tricolour,” said noted poet Sarvesh Asthana
Not only Hindi poets but Urdu also has a rich collection of poems defining the spirit of nationalism and patriotism.’
“Just look at the following lines which are enough to fill anyone with the spirit of nationalism: ‘Mohabbaton se bhara samvidhan rakhte hain; zuban pe shahed se mithi zaban rakhte hain; hamare sar pe tiranga buland rehta hai; hum apne seene mein Hindostan rakhte hain.’ These lines are penned by none other than Nayyar Jalalpuri, a professor at Lucknow University. Several Muslims laid down their lives for the motherland that is India. We love our country and can give our lives for its honour,” Asthana added.
“Urdu is fortunate enough to have poets like Firaq Gorakhpuri, who penned lines like ‘Lahoo watan ke shaeedon ka rang laya hai, uchal raha hai zamane mien naam e Azadi. This sher (couplet) of Firaq became a fad amongst the revolutionaries of that time,” Asthana said.
Professor Parvez Mallikzada, who is an authority on Urdu literature, much like his father Mallikzada Manzoor Ahmed, also agrees with the fact that Urdu poets have also done their bit to instil a sense of nationalism among the masses.
“The lines of Waqar Khalil inspire me to stand up in honour of the tricolour. His lines: ‘Lehra raha hai dekho Akash Par tiranga; Amn o Ama ka paikar jhanda wo rang biranga’, are one of the most inspiring motivational lines for anyone who loves his country,” Prof Mallikzada said.
Prof Mallikzada also remembered another famous poet Ata-Ur- Rehman Tariq, who wrote: ‘Gao Jai Jai Gaan Tirange Jhande Ka; Uncha Rahe Nishan Tirange Jhande Ka’. He later shifted to Mumbai and penned many songs for movies.
“Uttar Pradesh has been fortunate in that the best literature pertaining to tricolour and patriotism has been written here, not only inspiring revolutionaries but motivating the youth of today to do the same,” Prof Mallikzada said.
