Lucknow News
lucknow news

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met chairman, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya.

Dhami also laid foundation stone of an ashram which is being constructed by the Delhi Seva Dham. During his meeting with Nritya Gopal Das, Dhami inquired about his health. They also discussed the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir. Other saints of Ayodhya also met Dhami at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth. He left for Uttarakhand by a state plane from Ayodhya in the afternoon.

