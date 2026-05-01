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Vacancies in top tier set stage for major UP Police reshuffle

Multiple director general-level posts remain unfilled; promotions and key postings likely over next few months amid retirements and elevations

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh Police is heading towards a significant reshuffle at the senior level with multiple director general (DG)-rank posts lying vacant and more changes expected in the coming months due to upcoming retirements and pending promotions.

Despite recent promotions, several senior officers are yet to be assigned DG-level responsibilities (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The latest instance is the retirement of DG Neera Rawat on Thursday, which has left the Economic Offences Wing and the state emergency response service 112 without a chief. Around the same time, additional director general (ADG) Alok Singh, who currently heads the Kanpur zone, has been promoted to the DG rank, further intensifying the need for fresh postings at the top.

Despite recent promotions, several senior officers are yet to be assigned DG-level responsibilities. In March, three officers — Prakash D, Jai Narayan Singh and L V Antony Dev Kumar — were elevated to the DG rank from their previous roles as ADG Railway, ADG Power Corporation and ADG Rules and Manuals respectively, but await formal postings at the next level.

Further changes are anticipated as more senior officers near retirement. DG Alok Sharma is scheduled to retire in June, while ADG Mutha Ashok Jain is expected to be promoted to the DG rank after Dev Kumar’s retirement but will himself superannuate in August.

Subsequently, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) Amrendra K Sengar is in line for elevation. With a series of retirements and promotions lined up over the next quarter, officials said a broader administrative exercise is imminent to fill critical leadership roles and streamline command across departments.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vacancies in top tier set stage for major UP Police reshuffle
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vacancies in top tier set stage for major UP Police reshuffle
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