Lucknow, The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone that was announced on Uttar Pradesh Day will be developed as an integrated centre for training, skill development, employment and entrepreneurship, the state government said on Monday night. Vallabhbhai Patel Employment, Industrial Zone to be integrated hub for skills, jobs: UP govt

According to the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to promptly identify suitable land in all districts for the proposed project, which aims to directly link industrial development with employment generation.

The chief minister stressed that the state's industrial policy seeks to create an enabling ecosystem where youth can access skill development, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities within a single campus.

He has instructed officials to implement the ambitious scheme effectively in line with local needs and regional potential.

The government said the proposed zone would be a major step towards providing integrated facilities related to industry, skill development, employment, self-employment and industrial support.

It is intended to bring together multiple departments and services at one location to ease access for entrepreneurs and job seekers.

According to the statement, Adityanath has laid special emphasis on promoting MSMEs, service-based industries and innovation-driven sectors through modern infrastructure such as plug-and-play units and flatted factories, enabling entrepreneurs to start operations with minimal initial hurdles.

Officials said the project will include the development of common facility centres, testing facilities, display and design centres, tool rooms, effluent treatment plants, plug-and-play units and flatted factories.

In addition, the premises will host entrepreneurship training, mentoring, handholding support and dissemination of information on various loan schemes to support skill upgradation among youth.

The statement said the scheme is proposed to be implemented in a phased manner across all districts of Uttar Pradesh, with Employment and Industrial Zones planned over a minimum area of 50 acres in each district.

According to the government, the operational model will ensure provisions for self-employment and entrepreneurship training, skill development programmes, internships, apprenticeships and wage-based employment in associated industries.

"The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone will emerge as a strong hub for employment, skills and entrepreneurship for the youth of the state," Adityanath was quoted as saying in the statement.

He has directed officials to expedite site identification and speed up implementation so that the initiative can become an effective model for industrial growth and job creation in Uttar Pradesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.