Varanasi celebrates PM Modi’s birthday with prayers, cakes, blood donation camps

Cultural fests, havans, cake cutting ceremonies, puja and blood donation camps marked the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Saturday.

Though some events began on the eve of his birthday on Friday, a celebration was witnessed at Kashi Vishwanath temple on Saturday. A special prayer session was organised at the temple for PM’s longevity and “prasad” comprising two quintal sweets was offered at the temple to mark the occasion.

Sunil Verma, CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, said, “A special prayer session was organised on PM’s birthday. Also, we distributed food and clothes among 72 priests and prayed for his long life.”

A cake cutting ceremony at anganwadi kendra in Lahurabir was next on the list of events on the day.

“It’s our PM’s birthday and hence we have organised a cake cutting ceremony to mark the day,” said Anita Shahi, regional media convenor, BJP Mahila Morcha.

She said 30 more anganwadi kendras celebrated the occasion. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists observed PM Modi’s birthday and offered 51 litres of milk, praying for the longevity of PM Modi.

At Banaras Locomotive Works, over 50 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel donated blood at a mega blood donation camp.

Principal chief medical officer Dr Devesh Kumar said a “mega blood donation camp” was organised at Railway Protection Force (RPF) barracks with the help of the district administration. During the camp, principal chief security commissioner (BLW) Ranveer Singh Chauhan encouraged the jawans and appreciated the work of the medical team.

Additional chief medical superintendent Sunil Kumar, assistant security commissioner Deepak Singh Chauhan, public relations officer Rajesh Kumar and inspector (Railway Protection Force) K K Singh were present at the camp.

The birthday celebrations were also witnessed in Jayapur, a village adopted by PM Modi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Rajkumar Yadav, village head of Jayapur, said cake cutting ceremony was organised at Panchayat Bhavan.