Varanasi court acquits MLA Abhay Singh, others in 2002 former MP attack case

A special MP-MLA court in Varanasi on Wednesday acquitted Goshainganj MLA Abhay Singh, MLC Vineet Singh and others in a 2002 attempt-to-murder case involving former MP Dhananjay Singh in the Cantt police station area.

Goshainganj MLA Abhay Singh (File)

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Special judge Yajuvendra Vikram Singh acquitted all the accused, including Abhay Singh and Vineet Singh, citing lack of evidence and granting them the benefit of doubt. Others acquitted include Sandeep Singh, Sanjay Singh, Vinod Singh and Satyendra Singh.

Abhay Singh was present in the court complex, accompanied by his supporters.

The incident dates back to October 4, 2002, around 6 pm, when Dhananjay Singh, then MLA from Kerakat, was returning to Jaunpur in an SUV after visiting a patient. As his vehicle reached near Taksal Cinema Hall in the Nadesar area, it was allegedly intercepted by attackers travelling in a Bolero.

It was alleged that Abhay Singh and his associates stepped out and opened indiscriminate fire on Dhananjay Singh’s vehicle using sophisticated weapons. Dhananjay Singh, his bodyguard and driver sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The case remained under trial for 24 years. After hearing all parties, the court pronounced its verdict on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case remained under trial for 24 years. After hearing all parties, the court pronounced its verdict on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Heavy security arrangements were put in place at the Varanasi court complex since early morning. Two IPS officers, three ACPs and over 350 police personnel, along with PAC contingents, were deployed, turning the campus into a virtual fortress in view of the sensitive nature of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heavy security arrangements were put in place at the Varanasi court complex since early morning. Two IPS officers, three ACPs and over 350 police personnel, along with PAC contingents, were deployed, turning the campus into a virtual fortress in view of the sensitive nature of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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