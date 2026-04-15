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Varanasi court acquits MLA Abhay Singh, others in 2002 former MP attack case

The incident dates back to October 4, 2002, around 6 pm, when Dhananjay Singh, then MLA from Kerakat, was returning to Jaunpur in an SUV after visiting a patient. As his vehicle reached near Taksal Cinema Hall in the Nadesar area, it was allegedly intercepted by attackers travelling in a Bolero.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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A special MP-MLA court in Varanasi on Wednesday acquitted Goshainganj MLA Abhay Singh, MLC Vineet Singh and others in a 2002 attempt-to-murder case involving former MP Dhananjay Singh in the Cantt police station area.

Goshainganj MLA Abhay Singh (File)

Special judge Yajuvendra Vikram Singh acquitted all the accused, including Abhay Singh and Vineet Singh, citing lack of evidence and granting them the benefit of doubt. Others acquitted include Sandeep Singh, Sanjay Singh, Vinod Singh and Satyendra Singh.

Abhay Singh was present in the court complex, accompanied by his supporters.

The incident dates back to October 4, 2002, around 6 pm, when Dhananjay Singh, then MLA from Kerakat, was returning to Jaunpur in an SUV after visiting a patient. As his vehicle reached near Taksal Cinema Hall in the Nadesar area, it was allegedly intercepted by attackers travelling in a Bolero.

It was alleged that Abhay Singh and his associates stepped out and opened indiscriminate fire on Dhananjay Singh’s vehicle using sophisticated weapons. Dhananjay Singh, his bodyguard and driver sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospital.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi court acquits MLA Abhay Singh, others in 2002 former MP attack case
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi court acquits MLA Abhay Singh, others in 2002 former MP attack case
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