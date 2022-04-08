Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi DM forms committee to find cause of fire in apartment

The committee was formed by Varanasi DM after a fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the building late on Thursday evening causing panic among the people
The fire broke out in Annapurna Grandeur Apartment in Sigra area of Varanasi on the intervening night of April 7 and April 8. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

District magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma has constituted a four-member committee to probe the cause of the fire incident in Annapurna Grandeur Apartment in Sigra area of Varanasi on the intervening night of April 7 and April 8.

Sharma has instructed the committee to investigate the cause of the incident. The committee consists of additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Sanjai Kumar, a senior officer from the fire department and police department along with an official from Varanasi Development Authority.

Sharma directed the committee to conduct a spot inspection and find what caused the fire incident in the building. The committee has been tasked to examine whether the fire safety standards were met in the building or not, whether the building map was passed as per rule, whether fire extinguishers were installed or not in the building, and whether fire safety measures were there or not.

For this, officers of the concerned departments of police station and Varanasi Development Authority will also be available for assistance.

The committee was formed after a fire broke out in a flat on the fourth floor of the building late on Thursday evening. It caused panic among the people. Immediately fire extinguishers reached the spot and rescued stranded people from the building. The fire had to be extinguished using hydraulic fire tenders. Additional district magistrate (city) Gulab Chandra was among the first officers to reach the spot and remained present till the fire was extinguished.

