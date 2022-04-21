Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi.
District magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma receiving PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 in PM Svanidhi Yojana at a award distribution programme at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.

