Varanasi to become UP cricket’s new domestic hub this season

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) is set to make Varanasi the hub of its domestic calendar this season, with the newly constructed stadium in the holy city poised to host domestic fixtures including Ranji Trophy matches.

Latest picture of Varanasi stadium. (Sourced)

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Of the 50 league matches Uttar Pradesh men’s teams will play 10 matches at home across all age categories in the upcoming season. The home schedule includes Ranji Trophy clashes against defending champions Jammu & Kashmir and former champions Vidarbha in January and February.

With Green Park Stadium in Kanpur unavailable due to major renovations, including a complete upgrade of the main ground’s drainage system, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) believes hosting domestic matches at its Varanasi venue is the best way to prepare the 22-yard pitch for future international fixtures.

As for the Varanasi stadium, construction work is expected to be completed this month. The stadium is being developed into a modern, match-ready venue that meets BCCI standards. Located to tap into the city’s growing sports ecosystem, the ground has been designed with player amenities, practice facilities and spectator comfort in mind.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yes, Green Park won’t be available for domestic matches in the new season because of major renovation work and hosting domestic matches at Varanasi stadium would be the best thing as this would also help us host international matches in future,” said UPCA secretary Prem Manohar Gupta on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yes, Green Park won’t be available for domestic matches in the new season because of major renovation work and hosting domestic matches at Varanasi stadium would be the best thing as this would also help us host international matches in future,” said UPCA secretary Prem Manohar Gupta on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta also said that UPCA will take over the Varanasi stadium this August. “Even in 2017, first we had domestic matches at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow as we wanted to test the venue first. The same thing will happen in Varanasi, which is UPCA’s first-ever own stadium,” he added.

UPCA officials have highlighted the importance of hosting domestic fixtures early, saying competitive matches will help curators assess soil and pitch behaviour, grass cover etc which is not possible in normal practice sessions.

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For UPCA, the season will mark a logistical shift. Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has been the state’s premier venue for decades, and its temporary closure has made Varanasi the primary venue for hosting first-class, List A and T20 domestic fixtures. While Green Park’s renovation aims to prepare the venue for future international cricket and major events, the immediate challenge for UPCA is to ensure that domestic fixtures continue to run smoothly in Varanasi.

Green Park holds an important place in Indian cricket history. Established in the mid-20th century, the Kanpur ground has hosted numerous Ranji Trophy matches, marquee domestic fixtures and several international games. Known for producing lively pitches and memorable contests between bat and ball, Green Park has nurtured several Uttar Pradesh and India cricketers on their journey to the highest level.

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The ongoing renovation project is designed to meet modern facilities like an upgraded drainage system, improved player facilities, enhanced spectator seating and better media infrastructure. Once completed, these upgrades are expected to strengthen the stadium’s ability to host international fixtures and major domestic events.

The emergence of the Varanasi stadium comes at an opportune time. Beyond addressing immediate scheduling requirements, UPCA views the new venue as an important addition. Hosting Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will help test the venue and pitch conditions, allowing curators to work on them and produce high-quality playing surfaces.

Local stakeholders in Varanasi are equally enthusiastic. A city with a rich cultural heritage but limited modern cricket infrastructure until now — Varanasi’s stadium is expected to bring both sporting and economic benefits, including increased spectator interest, match-day employment and opportunities for local talent to perform on a home stage.

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“We are monitoring the day-to-day progress of the Varanasi stadium. A UPCA team is there overseeing the preparations. We are ready to take partial possession of the venue so that we can begin planning our domestic matches there,” Gupta said.