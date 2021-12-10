Varanasi wears a festive look ahead of KV Corridor inauguration

VARANASI The inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will be live-streamed at all the 27,700 Shakti Kendras of the BJP, major maths and temples in UP on December 13, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a resolution for the reconstruction of Kashi, which had taken shape in the form of Kashi Vishwanath Dham that will be inaugurated on December 13. Seers, intellectuals, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, central ministers and devotees from all over the country will participate in this grand dedication ceremony. This program will be a symbol of unique identity, social harmony, integrity and unity of Indian culture, added Srivastava.

LED screens will be set up at shakti kendras, prominent temples and mutts so that people can watch the programme. The programme will be live-streamed at one or two prominent temples, monastary and ashram in every district of UP.

Srivastava said literature on Divya Kashi-Bhavya Kashi (Divine Kashi-Grand Kashi) will be circulated during this program while religious leaders and saints will be honoured by the BJP at district level programmes. A booklet on KV Corridor and ‘prasad’ will be distributed in 8 lakh houses of Kashi, said Sirvastava.

He said BJP national president JP Nadda had planned many programs at the party level, which will be organized all over the country for a month, starting from December 13.

Meanwhile, the city wore a festive look in the run-up to the inauguration of the KV Corridor with buildings and main intersections being illuminated by the BJP and government offices decorated by the district administration, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

A ‘prabhat pheri’ was taken out from Luxa to Dashashwamedh on Friday morning and people were urged to light at least five diyas each on KV Corridor inauguration day, said senior BJP worker Ashwani Pandey.

THE PROGRAMMES

Dec 12: Youth convention in Kashi

Dec 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate KV Corridor.

Dec 13-15 Three-day religious and cultural events.

Dec 14 PM to preside over CMs’ conference in Kashi.