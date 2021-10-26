Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi-Chandraprabha ecotourism circuit to include three historical forts
lucknow news

Varanasi-Chandraprabha ecotourism circuit to include three historical forts

Seven state-sponsored tours of Varanasi-Chandraprabha ecotourism circuit have been planned as part of dry run starting October 28
The Chunar Fort in Mirzapur is one of the three forts included in Varanasi-Chandraprabha ecotourism circuit (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Three historical forts in the vicinity of Kashi-- Naugarh Fort in Chandauli, Vijaygarh Fort in Sonbhadra and Chunar Fort in Mirzapur-- have been included in the newly identified Varanasi-Chandraprabha Ecotourism Circuit that is being developed to boost eco-tourism in eastern UP, said an official.

“The state government is promoting eco-tourism in order to generate employment opportunities for the locals living in the areas around these historical forts. These areas are replete with scenic locations, waterfalls, forests and hills,” divisional forest officer, Varanasi, Mahavir Kaujalgi said.

As part of plan, a dry run will being organised from October 28, which will be flagged off virtually by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Seven state-sponsored tours have been planned as part of the dry run.

“Guides, members of tourist guild, tour operators and people associated with tourism sector will apprise foreign as well as domestic visitors about the natural beauties present in the circuit and narrate stories related to the forts,” said Kaujalgi.

Some cultural activities by tribals are also on the card, said Kaujalgi.

“When tourists will visit the circuit, there will be generation of employment opportunities for locals.

Simultaneously, conservation and preservation of the historical sites will also get a boost,” he added.

