Varanasi-Chandraprabha ecotourism circuit to include three historical forts

Three historical forts in the vicinity of Kashi-- Naugarh Fort in Chandauli, Vijaygarh Fort in Sonbhadra and Chunar Fort in Mirzapur-- have been included in the newly identified Varanasi-Chandraprabha Ecotourism Circuit that is being developed to boost eco-tourism in eastern UP, said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state government is promoting eco-tourism in order to generate employment opportunities for the locals living in the areas around these historical forts. These areas are replete with scenic locations, waterfalls, forests and hills,” divisional forest officer, Varanasi, Mahavir Kaujalgi said.

As part of plan, a dry run will being organised from October 28, which will be flagged off virtually by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Seven state-sponsored tours have been planned as part of the dry run.

“Guides, members of tourist guild, tour operators and people associated with tourism sector will apprise foreign as well as domestic visitors about the natural beauties present in the circuit and narrate stories related to the forts,” said Kaujalgi.

Some cultural activities by tribals are also on the card, said Kaujalgi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When tourists will visit the circuit, there will be generation of employment opportunities for locals.

Simultaneously, conservation and preservation of the historical sites will also get a boost,” he added.