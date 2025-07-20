Varanasi: Cycle rally spreads message of fitness, drug-free youth

The 32nd edition of ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ concluded at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) with Union youth affairs and sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya joining over 3,000 participants in a mass cycling event, promoting fitness and raising awareness against drug abuse among youth. Union youth affairs and sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Sourced)

Cycling through key spots within the BHU campus, Dr Mandaviya was accompanied by Union minister of state Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Uttar Pradesh sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav, and others. Alongside the ride, attendees also participated in yoga, meditation, and Zumba sessions.

Calling the campaign a “jan andolan”, Dr Mandaviya said the initiative has reached over 6,000 locations nationwide. “A healthy body leads to a healthy mind, and that alone can push the country towards Viksit Bharat,” he told participants, urging youth to stay away from substance abuse.

Educational bodies such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), DAV College Management Committee, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Bal Bharati Public School.

“Only a healthy youth can lead to a prosperous nation,” Raksha Khadse said, highlighting the campaign’s reach and positive public response.

The event was supported by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Cycling Federation of India, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bharat, and others. It included recreational zones featuring games like chess, carrom, and mini-golf, as well as sports activities like rope skipping and badminton.

Meanwhile, the Delhi edition of the event drew over 1,000 schoolchildren from 300 schools. International cyclists, including Esow Alben, Mayuri Lute and Sushikala Agashe interacted with the young participants. “It feels great to see this initiative even in my hometown Andaman,” Esow, an Asian Cycling Championship medalist said.