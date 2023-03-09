Various events mark International Women’s Day in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Weeklong events marking the International Women’s Day week in Sangam city concluded on Wednesday (March 8). At Prayagraj division of the North Central Railways (NCR), a series of events, including a poetry recitation, was organised at the auditorium of divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office, on Monday.

Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel receiving the award. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ceremony was inaugurated by chief guest Anjali Agarwal, the chairperson, women’s welfare organisation, NCR, Prayagraj division, DRM Mohit Chandra and other officers. The chief guest congratulated the women on the occasion. She said today women are ahead in every field and have made special contribution to many such fields which were earlier thought to be impossible for them.

She further said women have not only faced challenges wisely but also defeated them with their courage and understanding. In another function, held at Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS station, Manauri, the day was celebrated in hybrid mode under the guidance of school principal Shalini Dikshit and vice principal PK Mishra. The event was coordinated by PGT, English, Sanjay. A professional psychologist, Himani Upadhyaya, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Priya (PRT teacher) expressed her views on women empowerment, Kalpana Dwivedi highlighted the importance of women in society. Kavita Singh spoke on the difference between male and female on the basis of statistical record. She focused on the hostile atmosphere demanded for women in society.

Himani Upadhyaya appreciated the school authority for enshrining good values. She said women are an inseparable part of the society. They need to be given more importance and face the challenges bravely.

Chaitanya Nari Shakti awards conferred

Meanwhile, Chaitanya Charitable Trust, Koraon, Prayagraj, announced awardees of Chaitanya Nari Shakti Awards, that are supported by Chaitanya Charitable Trust and presented to women for their contribution to society and women’s empowerment in their respective field. Over 100 applications were received for the awards in various categories, including leadership, health education, administration and social work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trust’s CEO Akhilesh Tripathi said, “The awards are a moment to celebrate the gains for women’s empowerment but there is still a long way to go. The call is for all of us to take a stand and act wherever we are. This includes the offices where we work as we ensure decent working conditions for both women and men, and equal pay for equal work regardless of sector or industry.”

For leadership Keshari Devi Patel, MP from Phulpur seat here and Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, mayor, Prayagraj, were bestowed with the award, said Tripathi.

“For health, Dr Meghna Agarwal of Ghaziabad, Dr Sonia Tiwari of Prayagraj, Dr Raka Bharti of Delhi, Dr Shweta Dogra of Himachal Pradesh, Dr Sapna Shukla of Gorakhpur, Dr Yogeshwari of Dehradun, Dr Yashaswini of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Abhilasha Agarwal of Gopalganj, Dr Smita Mishra of Maharashtra, Dr Pooja Wadhwa of Noida, Dr Sumera Parvaiz of Ghaziabad, Dr Komal Preet of Jammu, Dr Shruti Gupta and Dr Ira Gupta of Kanpur, Dr Shreya Bansal of Modinagar and Dr Seema Gupta of Sonbhadra,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For science and innovation, Medha Wadhwa of Gandhinagar has been awarded while for education Dr Jyotsna of Dehradun, Rity Kumari of Bihar, Shubhangi Mishra of Nagpur, Swati Jain of Gurgaon, Mamta Singh of Balrampur and Snigdh Munsi of Lakhimpur have been bestowed the award. Likewise, in the field of social work Uma Sharma and Anshu Tyagi and in the area of administration, Anteema of Sonipat were given the award.