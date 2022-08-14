Various events to mark I-Day in U.P. capital
The state government is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. The main function will be held between the Vidha Bhavan and the Lok Bhavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at the function. Preparations for the special event were in full swing on Sunday.
Various other functions, including “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, are also being organised as part of the “Independence Week” (August 11-17) celebrations. On the initiation of the chief minister, Padma awardees from the state have also been invited to participate in the I-Day programme in the state capital for the first time.
They have been invited to attend the main function along with the families of freedom fighters and soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting for the country.
Honouring India’s culture
This year’s Independence Day is special as India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. As part of a novel initiative by the state government, a number of people, who have worked for preserving the culture, various art forms and development of the state, are being honoured.
During the main function, the state government will also honour 12 Padma awardees who bagged the Padma award in 2021. They include Padma Bhushan awardees Rashid Khan (arts) and Vashishtha Tripathi (literature and education), Padma Shri awardees Kamlini Asthana and Nalini Asthana (arts), Shivnath Mishra (arts), Sheeshram (arts), Seth Pal Singh (agriculture), Vidya Vindu Singh (literature and education), Shivanand Baba (yoga) and Ajay Kumar Sonkar (arts). Invitations have also been sent to Dr Kamalakar Tripathi (medicine) and Ajita Srivastava (arts).
One of the highlights of the celebrations would be felicitation of 75 people from various sections of the society. Apart from this, people representing 16 trades, including bank “sakhis”, factory workers, farmers and anganwadi workers will also be a part of the event. Amrit carnival is also being organised in Hazratganj. It will commence at 7 pm onwards. Additional chief secretary SP Goel will inaugurate the event.
Indo-American Chamber of Commerce has organised a special programme to honour jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The programme “Ek Sham ITBP Ke Naam” is being organised at a city hotel in which noted poets like Santosh Anand, Sarvesh Asthana , Balram Srivastava and Raviraj will present their compositions.
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
