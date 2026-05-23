Mathura , Miffed by the pollution in the Yamuna river, a man in Mathura reached the municipal corporation office on Friday dressed as a 'cockroach', singing and dancing, much to the amusement of those present there.

Venting anger against pollution in Yamuna, man reaches Mathura civic body dressed as cockroach

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Clad in a cockroach costume, social activist Deepak Sharma warned that if the issues were not addressed promptly, the condition of the Yamuna would worsen in the days to come.

Sharma said he was compelled to dress as a cockroach to open the eyes of the "incompetent" officials, who have virtually turned a blind eye to the pollution of the Yamuna and the rampant filth in the city.

The act followed the launch of the Cockroach Janata Party . A satirical social media account, the CJP has launched a campaign demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper 'leak'.

The platform surfaced last week following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing on the "senior" designation for lawyers.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees", were misquoted. {{/usCountry}}

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At the civic body office in Mathura, a crowd gathered to watch Sharma, with many seen filming the act with their mobile phones.

"We, the residents of Braj, perform the 'aachaman' ritual of sipping water from the Yamuna. Yet, despite years of promises to rid the river of pollution, nothing has been done. Be it Mathura or Vrindavan, polluted water and sewage from filthy drains can be seen flowing openly into the river. Yet, the officials remain indifferent, turning a blind eye to the situation," Sharma said.

Citing the Water Act, he said, "This law was enacted specifically to protect rivers from pollution. It clearly stipulates that discharging polluted water or sewage into a river constitutes a punishable offence.

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"The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have also clarified that direct discharge of sewage and drain water into any river is a criminal act."

Sharma also urged the public to join him in filing FIRs against the officials, who, instead of upholding the rules, were themselves violating them.

The activist also stood in front of the cars of senior officials as a mark of protest.

The municipal officials did not comment on the matter.

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