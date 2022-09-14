VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur
A video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. A couple of them were seen doing sit-ups. The incident took place on Sunday, but cops issued their version on Wednesday
LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP’s Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station.
On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. A couple of them were seen doing sit-ups. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.
SP (Shahjahanpur) S Anand confirmed that a few people from West Bengal travelling to Rajasthan in a bus were found offering namaz on the road under Tilhar police station limits in Shahjahanpur. They were issued challans and then left for their journey ahead, he added.
ASP Sanjeev Vajpayee told media persons, “Eighteen people, who were on their way to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night with the complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. These people were released after they gave a written apology and were issued a challan.”
Local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi, who reported the matter to police, stated, “I was on my way to some place when I saw some men offering namaz on the roadside.” Awasthi said he told them that they were in Uttar Pradesh, where offering namaz in the open was prohibited.
In a video that surfaced on social media, the VHP members were purportedly heard asking some passengers of a bus to hold their ears and apologize. Later, the bus left for Ajmer. Input from agencies
-
State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed Rs 1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.
-
Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi
New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi's Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday. The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The father of the girl was contacted.
-
Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Yediyurappa, the then chief minister's family members. The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh. Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".
-
Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh
New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.
-
DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. In a separate matter, Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement) said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics