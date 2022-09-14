Home / Cities / Lucknow News / VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur

VHP activists make pilgrims apologise for offering roadside namaz in Shahjahanpur

lucknow news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 11:20 PM IST

A video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. A couple of them were seen doing sit-ups. The incident took place on Sunday, but cops issued their version on Wednesday

Eighteen people, who were on their way to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were taken to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night after a complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. (Pic for representation)
Eighteen people, who were on their way to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were taken to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night after a complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists confronted a group of Muslim pilgrims from West Bengal on their way to Ajmer, making them apologise for offering namaz by the roadside in UP’s Shahjahanpur and then sending them to the local police station.

On Tuesday, a video clip, purportedly of the incident, showed some men holding their ears in a gesture of apology. A couple of them were seen doing sit-ups. The incident took place on Sunday, but the police issued their version on Wednesday.

SP (Shahjahanpur) S Anand confirmed that a few people from West Bengal travelling to Rajasthan in a bus were found offering namaz on the road under Tilhar police station limits in Shahjahanpur. They were issued challans and then left for their journey ahead, he added.

ASP Sanjeev Vajpayee told media persons, “Eighteen people, who were on their way to Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were brought to the Tilhar police station on Sunday night with the complaint that they were offering namaz on the roadside. These people were released after they gave a written apology and were issued a challan.”

Local VHP leader Rajesh Awasthi, who reported the matter to police, stated, “I was on my way to some place when I saw some men offering namaz on the roadside.” Awasthi said he told them that they were in Uttar Pradesh, where offering namaz in the open was prohibited.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the VHP members were purportedly heard asking some passengers of a bus to hold their ears and apologize. Later, the bus left for Ajmer. Input from agencies

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Aaditya Thackeray called on the Shinde-Fadnavis government to clarify why the project had shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    State loses another project with potential for 80k jobs: Aaditya Thackeray

    Mumbai Upping the ante on Vedanta-Foxconn shifting its proposed Rs 1.54 lakh display fabrication and semiconductor chips project from Maharashtra to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that another project -- the bulk drug park -- which had the potential to create an equally huge employment possibility, would be set up elsewhere, instead of Raigad, Maharashtra, where it was proposed earlier.

  • On September 11 around 3 pm, constable Rajpal was patrolling Vikas Marg in a police van and looking for snatchers when he noticed an auto in which a passenger was seated on the rear seat with a minor girl who looked anxious. (HT Photo)

    Kidnapped minor girl rescued, man arrested in east Delhi

    New Delhi: A police constable patrolling at east Delhi's Vikas Marg not only rescued a seven-year-old girl but also arrested a 22-year-old man who had kidnapped her from East Angad Nagar near Preet Vihar in east Delhi with intent to sexually assault her, police said on Wednesday. The suspect Sachin (single name), a psychopathic person addicted to drugs belongs to a poor family and his father is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The father of the girl was contacted.

  • Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa (HT PHOTO)

    Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case

    The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Yediyurappa, the then chief minister's family members. The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh. Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, "definitely".

  • According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries who will be allotted houses. (Representative photo/HT)

    Slum residents to be allotted govt flats at Delhi’s Jailorwala Bagh

    New Delhi: After Kalkaji extension, the Delhi Development Authority will soon start allotment of flats at Jailorwala Bagh to residents of slum clusters. According to senior DDA official, there are 1675 flats at Jailorwala Bagh and the land-owning agency has identified 1640 beneficiaries. The DDA has also decided to dispose of the 18 flats at CWG village. It has also done the same for multi-level parking.

  • DTCP officials said that commercial establishments in residential areas along other major roads in the city will also come under scrutiny soon. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)

    DTCP notice to Gurugram property owners for illegally operating commercial establishments

    The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday issued notices to 39 property owners for operating commercial establishments in residential plots in DLF phase one. The properties are located along Golf Course Road and its vicinity. In a separate matter, Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement) said the department has recommended FIRs to be registered against three plot owners in DLF phase three for illegally removing seals fixed by the department for violating building plans.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out