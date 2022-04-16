Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance
lucknow news

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi, says long-cherished dream fulfilled
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife being presented with a memento of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the historic Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday.

Sharing his views on his official Facebook page later, Venkaiah Naidu called his Ayodhya visit the fulfilment of a long cherished dream. He termed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a moment of spiritual renaissance.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a warm welcome at the Ayodhya railway station on his arrival there by the presidential train from Lucknow at around 11am.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied them. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration welcomed the vice-president. Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were also present.

In a tweet, the Vice President’s Secretariat said, “The Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt Usha Naidu at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya today. They were accompanied by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya.”

Venkaiah Naidu and his wife went straight to the Ram Janmabhoomi site from the railway station.

RELATED STORIES

Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, member of the Trust, welcomed them. Thereafter, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, gave a presentation on the upcoming Ram temple on an LED screen.

Rai explained in detail the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple, its design and the final structure that would come up.

After the presentation, the vice-president performed puja at the makeshift Ram temple and attended aarti.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift temple, and other priests performed the puja with Vedic rituals.

The vice-president took a round of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. He also enquired about the sanctum sanctorum. Rai explained various construction activities.

Naidu posed for pictures with a team of engineers and construction workers. From the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, the vice- president visited Hanumangarhi temple where the head priest Prem Das welcomed him and his wife. The vice-president performed aarti of lord Hanuman there.

Next, the vice-president reached Saryu ghat and performed puja there.

After a brief break, he left for Varanasi by the presidential train at around 2.45pm.

Earlier, the vice-president had reached Lucknow from New Delhi on Thursday (April 14) on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP