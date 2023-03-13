Vigil stepped up over Atiq, Ansari aides in UP jails

PRAYAGRAJ Surveillance over the kin and aides of gangster-turned-politicians, Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, has been stepped up in different prisons of Uttar Pradesh, after a probe revealed that the conspiracy of lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder was hatched in jail, said prison officials.

The government has now decided to monitor the activities of high-profile prisoners through round-the-clock CCTV vigil (Pic for representation)

Investigations by police teams suggest that former MP Atiq Ahmad’s brother Khalid Azeem was involved in the plot to kill Umesh Pal despite being lodged in Bareilly jail. Two persons were arrested from Bareilly for allegedly providing help to Azeem.

Moreover, Mukhtar Ansari’s son, Abbas, lodged in Chitrakoot jail was found meeting his wife illegally. In a surprise raid by police and administrative officials, Mukhtar’s daughter-in-law was arrested on charges of conspiring to help her husband flee the jail.

In wake of such incidents, questions were raised over security arrangements in jails. The government has now decided to monitor the activities of high-profile prisoners through round-the-clock CCTV vigil. As per instructions, Ansari, his associates and Atiq Ahmad’s sons will now be kept under strict surveillance. Jail officials are keeping a close watch over the activities of Atiq’s son Ali, Mukhtar’s brother-in-law Atif Raza and six others.

On the instructions of senior officials, top 10 criminals in each jail will be identified and kept under 24x7 CCTV camera surveillance. In a bid to break the nexus of high profile and hardcore criminals, all prisoners are being kept separately.

Besides Atiq’s son Ali, Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Atif Raza is lodged in the high-security barracks of Naini jail. The jail administration has also kept six other prisoners in special barracks and they are under CCTV surveillance, said officials.

The cameras are linked to Lucknow control room where top prison officials are monitoring the activities of high-profile prisoners.

Meanwhile, police investigation into Umesh Pal’s murder has indicated that Atiq’s son Asad and other shooters have taken shelter at different places in the city after the incident.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal in Prayagraj, and his two police guards were attacked outside the former’s residence in Dhumanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24 in which all three had died.

UP Police had recently gunned down a 27-year-old man who allegedly fired the first shot at lawyer Umesh Pal. On February 27, the police shot dead a 24-year-old man who allegedly helped the killers escape in an encounter in Prayagraj town. The cops have identified some of those who have given shelter to the shooters.