Vigil upped in Agra after arrest of six for bid to incite trouble

Agra Police have enhanced vigil in the district after arrest of six people on Monday for provoking others to gather for protest march against the recent statement of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Ten people were named while 10 others were booked as unidentified in a case registered at Sadar police station here on Monday.

“We had got information on Sunday about a meeting being held at a religious place in Nainana Jat, a locality on the outskirts of the city. An appeal was made there by the speakers to gather for staging a protest. Those involved were served notice and were asked to desist from any activity which might harm peace in the city,” informed SSP Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh.

“However, on Monday again such messages went viral on social media in which appeal was made to gather for protest and provocative speeches were made. Taking note of this, a case was registered at Sadar police station and arrests were made,” he said.

The officiating in charge of Sadar police station, Dharmendra Kumar Dahia informed on Tuesday that six people were arrested on Monday and were sent to prison after being presented in court.

“A case has been registered under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups on religious ground) of Indian Penal Code and for violation of prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

Police scanned the area after information about stones collected on roofs of houses in Nainana Jat but sources revealed that in surveillance through drones, no such stone storage was found.

SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh asserted that no such activities would be allowed and appealed to denizens to not get involved in such activities, else they would be strictly dealt with.