Vijayadashami—An exciting day in store for Lucknowites

As the Durga puja celebrations head for Vijayadashami, security has been beefed up in areas of Lucknow that will host Ravan Dahan on Wednesday.

Ravan effigies will be burnt at 55 locations in the city, deputy commissioner of police Aparna Rajat Kaushik Lucknow said in a briefing. Thousands are expected at Aishbagh, Ashiana and Mahanagar Ram Leela, which are known for holding the event with grandiosity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City police commissioner SB Shiradkar had directed all gazetted officers to inspect pandals and Ramleela grounds under their respective jurisdictions, and ensure that all precautions and security arrangements, including the fire safety arrangements, were in place.

“We are extra alert for tomorrow’s event. Fire tenders will be stationed outside every Ravan Dahan ground. We have also kept extra vigil on the rural areas such as Malihabad and Mohanlal Ganj,” Raj Prakash Rai, Lucknow chief fire officer (CFO), said.

Following safety arrangements, say organisers

Pandit Aditya Dwivedi of the Aishbagh Ramlila committee, which pulls a crowd of over fifty thousand during Ravan Dahan, said all fire safety precautions were being taken on their ground. “A firefighting vehicle is on stand-by outside the ground. The administration is frequently inspecting the premises,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ravan Dahan will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sahara State Puja Committee ground, and approximately 10,00-12,000 people are expected to attend it. Police force and a team of volunteers have been deployed to manage the massive crowd. The ground is open and spacious enough to accommodate the massive turnout,” Sunil Srivastava, another organiser, said.

Grand Sindur Khela events

As the city prepares for a grand conclusion to this year’s Dussehra, the customary Sindur Khela, a ritual in which Bengali women smear vermillion on each other, will be organised at multiple locations.

Here is a list of all the key places in Lucknow that will organise the ‘vermillion game’ where one can go not just to witness but also be a part of them. The tradition will be held in the late morning hours, and will be followed by idol immersion processions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sadbhavna Sanskrit Samiti, Jankipuram; Rabindra Palli Puja Committee; Trans Gomti Dussehra and Durga Puja Committee, Aligunj; Bondhu Mahal, Rajendra Singh Park, Indira Nagar; Durgabari, Cantonment; Shashwat Social and Cultural Club, Vikas Nagar; Bengali Club; Gomti Nagar Puja Committee; Model house, Qaisarbagh; Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Latouche Road