‘Viksit Bharat @2047’: PM to address VCs, heads of institutes

Lucknow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047 : Voice of Youth’ on Monday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the vice chancellors of Universities, heads of Institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative.

The Prime Minister’s vision is to actively involve the youths of the country in formulation of national plans, priorities and goals of the country. In line with this vision. ‘Viksit Bharat @2047 : Voice of Youth’ initiative will provide a platform to the youths to contribute ideas . The workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youths to share their ideas and suggestions for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability and good governance, among others.