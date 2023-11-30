Viksit Bharat Yatra promoting Prime Minister’s growth vision: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and said that various programmes aligned with PM Narendra Modi’s vision were being promoted through the yatra. The yatra is a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at empowering people by informing them of various central government initiatives.

“The Viksit Bharat programme will be taken to new heights of success through video vans in more than 57,000 gram panchayats and more than 762 civic bodies of the state,” Yogi said. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking during the yatra in Nishatganj and Valmiki Nagar, the CM said it will establish the concept of developed India in the coming years under the leadership of PM Modi. “The Viksit Bharat programme will be taken to new heights of success through video vans in more than 57,000 gram panchayats and more than 762 civic bodies of the state,” Yogi said.

“The contribution of all of us is necessary to realise the concept of a developed India. The ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was launched on Tribal Pride Day on November 15,” the CM said on the occasion. PM Modi also participated in discussions with beneficiaries of diverse schemes nationwide via video conferencing during the programme while Yogi distributed cheques, certificates, house keys, and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of different government schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India gained independence in 1947 and since then, several governments have been formed. They might have undertaken projects and spent the country’s money, but the perception of India and its people globally changed after Modi ji became PM in 2014,” he said.

“Before 2014, schemes were formulated in the country by looking at faces and often these initiatives involved no rules and regulations. The agendas did not include the poor, common citizens, women and the youth. However, today, the government is extending the benefits of various welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, free toilets in the homes of the poor, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and PM SVAnidhi to the needy,” Yogi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Benefits of all schemes are now coming to all sans discrimination despite the government’s revenue sources being the same as in the past,” the CM said. He recalled how in the last nine years, PM Modi ensured free toilets to 12 crore families, houses to 4 crore families and health insurance to 50 crore people under Ayushman Bharat. “In U.P. alone, over 55 lakh families have received houses, 3 crore families have been provided with toilets and 10 crore people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat card,” he added.

“Through the CM’s Relief Fund and MLA fund, MLAs are contributing funds to ensure medical treatment for people in their respective areas. Free ration is continuously being provided to 80 crore people in the country,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If the government is thinking about you, it becomes your responsibility to extend your cooperation in fulfilling PM Modi’s resolve or ‘Panch Pran’. Some people do not want the country’s development. They attempt to divide society on the basis of family, caste, religion, and creed, pushing back the agenda of development. We need to stay together for overall development,” Yogi said.

He further said the ‘double engine’ BJP governments are running various schemes for the poorest of the poor and said the responsibility of all the schemes related to the Poshan Mission in rural areas has been handed over to self-help groups (SHGs), benefiting 60,000 women. He spoke of ‘BC Sakhi’, a scheme that is responsibly providing banking facilities to rural areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}