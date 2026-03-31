Viksit UP-2047 vision document should be roadmap for state’s transformation: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Viksit Uttar Pradesh-2047 vision document should not just be a vision but a clear roadmap for the economic, social and structural transformation of UP as a developed state. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi, who was reviewing the progress of ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ action plan at a meeting here, said: “The vision document should be practical, result-oriented and time-bound, presenting a solid foundation to make the state developed by 2047.”

He said the vision document should be made comprehensive and participatory by analysing and incorporating more than 98 lakh public suggestions received from across the state, along with inputs from experts, industry organisations and other stakeholders.

The CM said based on this, sector-wise short, medium and long-terms action plans should be released soon. He said the vision document should not remain a theoretical document but should be divided into sector-wise missions, clear targets for 2030, 2036 and 2047 and implementable action plans.

Yogi also instructed that all departments should prepare department-wise and inter-sectoral action plans in line with quarterly and annual targets, clearly defining responsibilities, expected outcomes and coordination mechanisms. He said the vision worked out at the state level should be effectively implemented down to the district, city and panchayat levels.

He said for this, ‘District Vision 2047’ should be prepared and plans should be designed according to local needs and resources. The CM said at the same time, a well-structured pipeline of major projects should be prepared and continuous monitoring should be ensured so that the impact of development work is clearly visible at the ground level.

Yogi said the entire framework of developed UP is based on three major pillars: ‘Arthashakti, Janshakti and Jeevanshakti’. He said in order to strengthen these, agriculture, industry, services, infrastructure, the social sector and good governance must be advanced in an integrated manner.

The CM said for effective implementation of the vision document, a regular review system should be developed through real-time dashboards to ensure continuous monitoring of progress and timely corrective measures. He said this document should not be static but a dynamic and action-oriented guide.

The state government has set a target of becoming a $6 trillion economy by 2047, with intermediate targets of $1 trillion by 2030 and $2 trillion by 2036. To achieve this goal, an annual growth rate of approximately 16% has been estimated as necessary. Currently, UP’s economy is around $356 billion and contributes more than 9% to India’s GDP.