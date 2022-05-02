Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Village youths to promote rural economy, tourism

The state government aims to promote the local economy and rural tourism with the help of groups of youngsters formed at the village level and aptly named Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals, who will be trained as ‘Paryatan Mitra’
During its first tenure, the Yogi Adityanath government’s tourism policy-2018 had special mention of village, agri-tourism and Mangal Dals. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on May 02, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

During its first tenure, the Yogi Adityanath government’s tourism policy-2018 had special mention of village, agri-tourism and Mangal Dals.

In its second term, the state government has constituted an Eco and Rural Tourism Board and will identify 75 villages for the promotion of rural tourism. The government has also decided to make these Mangal Dals more proactive.

The government has decided to impart special training to members of the Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals as part of the promotion of rural tourism and economic policy.

They will be trained to promote local tourism by highlighting indigenous and specialised products, handicrafts, processed foods, garments and other traditional goods manufactured by local artisans, particularly in villages and rural areas.

“The progress of villages is essential if the entire state wants to progress. Every village has its own identity which needs to be recognised and promoted,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture.

“The government is working to develop villages as ‘tourist centres’ and to expand facilities for the convenience of tourists,” added Meshram.

“This initiative will not only highlight the tourism potential of the remote, neglected areas, but will also aid in generating employment opportunities for locals,” he said.

According to the Tourism department, there are 78,000 Mangal Dals registered in the state.

Out of this, 42,000 are Yuvak Dals and 36,000 Mahila Dals. These groups, formed by the youth welfare department, comprise members in the age group of 15-35 years.

These dals have contributed efficiently during initiatives like Fit India, Namami Gange, tree plantation, blood donation camps and also during the Covid-19 pandemic.

