Violence erupts in Kanpur as Muslims clash with cops, situation under control

According to reports, the violence broke out in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana after police baton-charged some members of the minority community.
A video grab of the violence as received by Hindustan Times. (Sourced)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Reported by Haider Naqvi | Written by Sohini Goswami

Violence erupted in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on Friday as members of the minority community clashed with police. According to reports, the violence broke out in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana after police baton-charged some locals. 

Hundreds of people have to the streets in protest. Muslims were observing closure of shops and had taken out a procession over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad.

Latest reports suggested the situation has been brought under control.

This is a developing story. Will be updated with further details.

