Violence on LU campus: Varsity authorities suspend three students after 12 days

Three second year B Com students of the Lucknow University were suspended, 12 days after committing acts of hooliganism and violence on the campus, on Friday.

A notice issued by university authorities read that the trio had been “suspended with immediate effect”.

The three had stormed into the room of an inmate of the university’s Habibullah hostel and thrashed him while training a pistol on him, on the night of November 25.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered on November 26 under relevant charges at the Hasanganj police station against the trio.

The victim Shashwat Yadav, in his police complaint, said Alok Jaiprakash Shukla, Anchal Kumar and Priyanshi Gupta, all students of B Com second year stormed into the room. The trio were armed with firearms and sharp-edged weapons which they trained on the Yadav before kicking and thrashing him. He suffered serious injuries and also suffered a fracture in his hand when he fended off a blow from an iron rod.

“The trio even tried to threaten the students on November 30 and forced Yadav to take back his FIR. Additionally, they even tried to woo the victim by sending ₹3,000 to his account which is against the dignity of LU students,” said Rakesh Dwivedi, proctor, LU in a notice dated December 8. “The students were suspended with immediate effect and have been asked to vacate the LU hostel within 48 hours,” the notice read.