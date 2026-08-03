Vipraj sees opportunity after being named India net bowler in SL

Leg spinner Vipraj Nigam’s rise has been an interesting story in domestic cricket, especially for fans in Uttar Pradesh. The leg-spinner from Barabanki has gone from local age-group cricket to the India A setup. He has been called up as net bowler for India’s Sri Lanka Test series, starting on August 15.

Vipraj Nigam during a training session. (File Photo)

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One of the main reasons for his call up as a support bowler is his recent success in Sri Lanka for India A during the two four-day matches, where he finished with seven wickets. On that tour, he showed promise and responsibility, including a useful 51 off 49 balls against Sri Lanka A team in a tense match in Dambulla.

Vipraj’s multi-tasking could serve him well. He can bat lower in the order, bowl leg-spin, and adapt to different formats, which makes him useful in modern squads that want flexibility.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to bowl to India batters at the nets. It will also help me learn many new things from seniors in the side,” said Nigam on Sunday. The squad leaves for Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} “For me every opportunity is a learning experience. Playing for India A was a big learning and I learnt many new things there (as well),” added Nigam, who is expected to be back home before the fourth edition of the UPT20 League, starting on August 14 here in Lucknow. He expects to be able to play for Lucknow Falcons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For me every opportunity is a learning experience. Playing for India A was a big learning and I learnt many new things there (as well),” added Nigam, who is expected to be back home before the fourth edition of the UPT20 League, starting on August 14 here in Lucknow. He expects to be able to play for Lucknow Falcons. {{/usCountry}}

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Nigam, 22, came through the domestic circuit representing Uttar Pradesh at different levels. His game initially drew attention for his wicket-taking ability in regional T20 cricket, where he made a strong impression by taking 20 wickets in 11 matches.

He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in October 2024, against Bengal at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It mattered as it showed selectors were ready to trust him in the longer format, not just T20n. By this stage, he was already being viewed as a player who could contribute in both disciplines, add batting depth and spin value.

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Vipraj’s profile rose after his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2025. In his first season, he made an immediate mark, scoring 39 off 15 balls and taking a wicket. In IPL, he is listed as an all-rounder who can contribute with bat and ball, and that dual skillset has become central to his cricketing identity.

The allrounder is also a quick learner. During the Sri Lanka trip, he spoke about adjusting from IPL cricket to one-day cricket, the need for better fitness, longer spells, and stronger mental discipline. He also said he had spoken to wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav about how Sri Lankan pitches would behave and how to be effective there, which suggests he is already absorbing lessons from senior spinners around him.

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