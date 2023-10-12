Visit Ayodhya after temple’s consecration ceremony: Tirath Kshetra Trust urges VVIPs

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has requested VVIPs who have protocol status, including governors, chief ministers and ambassadors to not visit Ayodhya on January 22, 2024—the day consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is proposed—as the Trust and authorities concerned will not be able to attend them properly.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is proposed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the mega ceremony in Ayodhya when Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees. Trust general secretary Champat Rai’s statement made on Wednesday almost made it clear that the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 next year.

Now, only the PM office has to announce the official date of the Narendra Modi’s Ayodhya visit. “Those who have a constitutional protocol with them are requested not to come to Ayodhya on the day of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla,” said Champat Rai on Wednesday.

“The Trust and local administration will not be able to serve governors, chief ministers, ambassadors and anyone who has a constitutional protocol with them properly on January 22 when Pran Pratishtha is proposed,” Rai had said. The same procedure was followed for ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020. In that event also, no VVIP was present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony, idol of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple and thereafter the temple will be opened for devotees. Rai has also asked devotees from across the country to visit Ayodhya after January 26 when the Trust will be able to take care of them properly.

The Trust has also decided to invite non-resident Indians (NRIs) to Ayodhya after January 26 next year to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple. “NRIs in large numbers are in touch with the Trust and they want to come to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. We have decided to invite them after January 26 (2024),” said Rai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON