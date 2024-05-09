Voting on May 20: Lucknow dist admn to coax RWAs to help boost voter turnout

Officials of the district administration will motivate residential welfare associations (RWAs) to boost voter turnout and ensure 100% voting on May 20. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Booth-level officers (BLOs) with outstanding performance during the elections will be honoured with special citations, recognising their hard work and dedication, said divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Thursday.

An important meeting was organised in the commissioner’s auditorium with the aim of making voters aware under the SVEEP programme of the Election Commission of India.

During the meeting, it was decided that designated staff of the district administration will visit houses across the area, encouraging residents to exercise their franchise. This door-to-door initiative aims to make the voting process more accessible and emphasise its importance.

The divisional commissioner directed the booth level officers (BLOs), to ensure that all voters in their areas receive voting slips.

Jacob said that programmes should be conducted on a large scale. She said that voters should be made aware through wide publicity through LED boards, hoardings and media, so that the voting percentage can increase.

She instructed all sub-district magistrates of the district to ensure that distribution of voter slips is done on time.

Additional commissioner administration, Ranvijay Yadav, Lucknow Development Authority (vice chairman) Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh, chief development officer Ajay Jain, additional district magistrate, administration, Shubhi Singh, and officials of related departments were present at the meeting.