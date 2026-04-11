Vrindavan boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11 after one more body recovered; 5 still missing

The death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy rose to 11 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a boat carrying 38 tourists, mostly from Ludhiana in Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna near Kesi Ghat.

Rescue operation after the boat tragedy. (HT)

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Rescue operations which began soon after the incident around 3 pm on Friday continued till 2:30 am on Saturday before being paused. The capsized boat was traced on the riverbed at around 1:30 am, district magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said.

Search operations resumed at 5 am on Saturday, focusing on five missing persons — Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishabh Sharma, Yash Bhalla and Monica.

Superintendent of police (rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said one more body was recovered during Saturday’s operation and the deceased was identified as Manik Tandon, one of those listed missing by the administration.

“This body was found around 800 metres from the spot where the boat capsized on Friday. His father and brother have reached Mathura from Ludhiana, and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Post-mortems of the 10 bodies recovered on Friday have been completed, and the mortal remains have been sent to Ludhiana,” Rawat said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that another person, Dickey Bansal, has now been reported missing after his family approached authorities, stating that he was among the 132 devotees who had travelled from Ludhiana. “With this, the search is now on for five missing persons,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that another person, Dickey Bansal, has now been reported missing after his family approached authorities, stating that he was among the 132 devotees who had travelled from Ludhiana. “With this, the search is now on for five missing persons,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, eight Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and three ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Multiple rescue teams, including eight teams of the NDRF, five teams of the SDRF, three teams of PAC flood personnel and several professional divers, are involved in the ongoing operation. Of the 11 deceased, six are women and five are men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, eight Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and three ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Multiple rescue teams, including eight teams of the NDRF, five teams of the SDRF, three teams of PAC flood personnel and several professional divers, are involved in the ongoing operation. Of the 11 deceased, six are women and five are men. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Pankaj Kumar had said on Friday that 37 people were on board the ill-fated boat. Of them, 22 were rescued, including 14 who were discharged after first aid, while eight were admitted to hospitals in Vrindavan. All those hospitalised were reported to be stable and out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Pankaj Kumar had said on Friday that 37 people were on board the ill-fated boat. Of them, 22 were rescued, including 14 who were discharged after first aid, while eight were admitted to hospitals in Vrindavan. All those hospitalised were reported to be stable and out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration had released the names of the 10 deceased on Friday evening. They were identified as Kavita Rani, 49, wife of Vijay Kumar; Charanjeet, son of Sohanlal; Rikesh Gulati; Madhur Bahal; Asha Rani; Pinki Bahal; Anju Gulati; Ishan Kataria; Meenu Bansal; and Sapna Hans, 55. Most of the victims were residents of Jagraon in Ludhiana district.

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