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Vrindavan boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11 after one more body recovered; 5 still missing

Rescue operations which began soon after the incident around 3 pm on Friday continued till 2:30 am on Saturday before being paused. The capsized boat was traced on the riverbed at around 1:30 am, district magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said. Search operations resumed at 5 am on Saturday, focusing on five missing persons — Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishabh Sharma, Yash Bhalla and Monica.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 08:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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The death toll in the Vrindavan boat tragedy rose to 11 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a boat carrying 38 tourists, mostly from Ludhiana in Punjab, capsized in the Yamuna near Kesi Ghat.

Rescue operation after the boat tragedy. (HT)

Rescue operations which began soon after the incident around 3 pm on Friday continued till 2:30 am on Saturday before being paused. The capsized boat was traced on the riverbed at around 1:30 am, district magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh said.

Search operations resumed at 5 am on Saturday, focusing on five missing persons — Manik Tandon, Pankaj Malhotra, Rishabh Sharma, Yash Bhalla and Monica.

Superintendent of police (rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said one more body was recovered during Saturday’s operation and the deceased was identified as Manik Tandon, one of those listed missing by the administration.

“This body was found around 800 metres from the spot where the boat capsized on Friday. His father and brother have reached Mathura from Ludhiana, and the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Post-mortems of the 10 bodies recovered on Friday have been completed, and the mortal remains have been sent to Ludhiana,” Rawat said.

The administration had released the names of the 10 deceased on Friday evening. They were identified as Kavita Rani, 49, wife of Vijay Kumar; Charanjeet, son of Sohanlal; Rikesh Gulati; Madhur Bahal; Asha Rani; Pinki Bahal; Anju Gulati; Ishan Kataria; Meenu Bansal; and Sapna Hans, 55. Most of the victims were residents of Jagraon in Ludhiana district.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vrindavan boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11 after one more body recovered; 5 still missing
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vrindavan boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11 after one more body recovered; 5 still missing
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