Vrindavan widows to celebrate Holi today

Agra Widows in Vrindavan will celebrate Holi at Gopinath Temple on Monday. Sulabh International has been organising festivities for them on festivals like Holi, Diwali and Rakshabandhan to break the age-old stigma that widows cannot take part in auspicious celebrations.

Widows in Vrindavan will celebrate Holi at Gopinath Temple on Monday (HT file photo)

“Holi in Vrindavan as celebrated by the widows is not what one sees elsewhere. It is unique for being an opportunity for the elderly, once-recluse, single women to break free from centuries of isolation and indignity,” said the press statement issued by public relations officer of Sulabh International.

Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, founder, Sulabh Sanitation, Social Reform & Human Rights Movement and the organiser of the event, will join the widows in the celebration.

To note, these widows prepare Rakhis which are sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rakshabandhan.