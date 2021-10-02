Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Waive fee of one sister if two sisters studying in same school: Yogi Adityanath
lucknow news

Waive fee of one sister if two sisters studying in same school: Yogi Adityanath

Published on Oct 02, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remarks during a scholarship distribution programme organised in Lucknow. (File Image) (PTI Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said if two sisters are studying in the same school or college, then the fee of one of them should be waived. If private schools do not agree to the proposed setup, then the departments concerned should work to pay the tuition fees of one of the girl students. Yogi further said that nodal officers should be appointed at the district level to fulfil the purpose.

“In private schools and colleges in which two and more than two girls from the same family are studying, if they are to be sisters, then take action to waive the fees of one sister. If not, then the department should work to consider it. This will help their parents in Corona,” Yogi Adityanath said.

RELATED STORIES

The Chief Minister made the remarks during a scholarship distribution programme organised in Lucknow. During the programme, he also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

“I heartily welcome the Governor, who took his time to launch this program of online scholarship for the students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, Minority Communities and General Castes of the State Government,” ANI further quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

As today marks the birth anniversary of Gandhi, the Chief Minister further urged everyone to take out time to introspect how much they have contributed to the development of the nation.

