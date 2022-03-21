Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Wanted criminal carrying 2 lakh award killed in encounter in Varanasi
lucknow news

Wanted criminal carrying 2 lakh award killed in encounter in Varanasi

A joint team of UP STF and Varanasi police commissionerate had been looking for the most wanted criminal Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ for the last many days
Around 32 cases are registered against Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ in various police stations of Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts under various charges, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery. (Pic for representation)
Around 32 cases are registered against Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ in various police stations of Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts under various charges, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of 2 lakh on him, was killed in an encounter with UP STF near Ring Road in the Lohta area of Varanasi, on Monday, said a senior police officer. A 0.32 bore pistol and a 9 mm carbine, and several cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police added that a joint team of UP STF and Varanasi police commissionerate had been looking for the most wanted criminal Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ for the last many days. Wanted in several cases, Sonu was carrying a reward of 2 lakh.

The officer said that on Monday noon, the STF team led by additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Singh received input about the presence of Sonu near Bankat railway crossing in Lohta police station area here. Immediately a team of UP STF reached the spot and laid a siege. In an attempt to flee, Sonu opened fire at the UP STF team. UP STF team took retaliatory action, and an encounter began in which Sonu suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Confirming the development, Varanasi, Commissioner of police, A Satish Ganesh, said Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ was a resident of Narottampur of Lanka police station area. Around 32 cases are registered against Sonu in various police stations of Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts under various charges, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery.

Sonu was, earlier, carrying a reward of 1 lakh, but it was increased to 2 lakh in August last year after his role came to the fore in an incident of double murder near Chowka Ghat Varanasi.

He was wanted in the murder case of property dealer ND Tiwari in Rohaniya and also in a murder case of a general manager of a company in Mirzapur. Sonu escaped from police custody in November 2020. The police had been looking for him since then. According to the police, Sonu currently lived in different places in Bihar and Nepal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out