Wanted criminal carrying ₹2 lakh award killed in encounter in Varanasi
A wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh on him, was killed in an encounter with UP STF near Ring Road in the Lohta area of Varanasi, on Monday, said a senior police officer. A 0.32 bore pistol and a 9 mm carbine, and several cartridges were recovered from his possession.
Police added that a joint team of UP STF and Varanasi police commissionerate had been looking for the most wanted criminal Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ for the last many days. Wanted in several cases, Sonu was carrying a reward of ₹2 lakh.
The officer said that on Monday noon, the STF team led by additional superintendent of police Vinod Kumar Singh received input about the presence of Sonu near Bankat railway crossing in Lohta police station area here. Immediately a team of UP STF reached the spot and laid a siege. In an attempt to flee, Sonu opened fire at the UP STF team. UP STF team took retaliatory action, and an encounter began in which Sonu suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.
Confirming the development, Varanasi, Commissioner of police, A Satish Ganesh, said Manish Singh ‘Sonu’ was a resident of Narottampur of Lanka police station area. Around 32 cases are registered against Sonu in various police stations of Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh and other districts under various charges, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery.
Sonu was, earlier, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, but it was increased to ₹2 lakh in August last year after his role came to the fore in an incident of double murder near Chowka Ghat Varanasi.
He was wanted in the murder case of property dealer ND Tiwari in Rohaniya and also in a murder case of a general manager of a company in Mirzapur. Sonu escaped from police custody in November 2020. The police had been looking for him since then. According to the police, Sonu currently lived in different places in Bihar and Nepal.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
