Wanted criminal with 1.70 lakh bounty killed in encounter with UP STF in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday night gunned down a notorious criminal during an encounter in Ayodhya district, police officials said. Confirming it, Amitabh Yash, ADG (law and order), on Monday said contract killer Bhanu Pratap Singh alias Bablu Singh, 38, carried a cumulative reward of ₹1.70 lakh on his arrest.

The encounter took place around 11 pm near Ami Ghat under Maharajganj police station in Ayodhya. (For Representation)

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The encounter took place around 11 pm near Ami Ghat under Maharajganj police station after STF’s Prayagraj unit received intelligence that Bhanu and an aide were travelling on a motorcycle.

According to police, the STF team attempted to intercept the duo, but Bhanu allegedly opened indiscriminate fire with an automatic weapon. STF personnel retaliated, injuring him in the exchange of fire. His aide, however, managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

STF inspector JP Rai informed local police and sought reinforcement, following which additional police teams reached the spot and joined the operation. Police said Bhanu was initially taken to the community health centre at Pura Bazar and later referred to the Government Medical College in Ayodhya where he was declared dead during treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} A resident of Vidhanapar village under Belghat police station in Gorakhpur district, Bhanu had a long record of violent offences. Police records show that 41 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, contract killings, attempted murder and Arms Act violations, were registered against him across Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Basti districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident of Vidhanapar village under Belghat police station in Gorakhpur district, Bhanu had a long record of violent offences. Police records show that 41 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, contract killings, attempted murder and Arms Act violations, were registered against him across Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Basti districts. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said a reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced by Azamgarh Police, ₹50,000 by Ambedkar Nagar Police and ₹20,000 by Gorakhpur Police, taking the total bounty on his arrest to ₹1.70 lakh.

According to STF officials, Bhanu and his associates were involved in a series of sensational crimes over the past decade. In January 2013, he was accused of murdering a man in Gorakhpur’s Belghat area. Investigators also linked him to multiple armed robberies reported in Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar in 2023.

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Among the cases cited by police was the robbery of ₹1.68 lakh from a Gorakhpur resident in August 2023, besides separate highway robbery incidents in Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar. Police said he was subsequently declared wanted and carried rewards in several of these cases.

The most serious allegation against him was the October 2025 murder of dairy trader Prithviraj (Patiram) Yadav in Azamgarh’s Mubarakpur area. Investigators alleged that Bhanu and his aides executed the killing after accepting a contract worth ₹4 lakh. Following the murder, the ADG, Varanasi Zone, announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for his arrest.

In an official statement, STF described Bhanu as a notorious criminal, sharpshooter and contract killer who had been evading arrest for a prolonged period.

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Police said one carbine, one pistol, a large quantity of live cartridges and spent shells were recovered from the encounter site. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accomplice of the slain criminal.