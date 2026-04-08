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Wanted trafficking accused carrying 50,000 reward held in Hardoi

According to an STF press note, the accused, identified as Shahrukh alias Imran, was arrested near Tikoni, close to Atrauli police station on the Sandila-Atrauli road in Hardoi. He was wanted in a case registered at Atrauli police station.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 50,000 reward-carrying accused allegedly linked to a human trafficking and child kidnapping gang in Hardoi district on Tuesday night, officials said.

Representational image (Sourced)

According to an STF press note, the accused, identified as Shahrukh alias Imran, was arrested near Tikoni, close to Atrauli police station on the Sandila-Atrauli road in Hardoi. He was wanted in a case registered at Atrauli police station.

Officials said the operation was carried out under the supervision of STF field unit Agra, with a team deployed in Hardoi after receiving specific inputs about the accused’s movement.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he had been working as a driver and was brought into contact with members of a trafficking gang through a woman identified as Soniya alias Sunita, a resident of Delhi.

The STF said he later came into contact with other gang members allegedly involved in child abduction and trafficking. After learning that police had arrested some gang members, he had been absconding in Delhi, Ghaziabad and areas along the Uttar Pradesh border.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Wanted trafficking accused carrying 50,000 reward held in Hardoi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Wanted trafficking accused carrying 50,000 reward held in Hardoi
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