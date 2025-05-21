Warm welcome to Rajnath on 1st visit to Lucknow post Op Sindoor

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was on Tuesday accorded a grand welcome at the Lucknow airport as he arrived in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after Operation Sindoor. Defence minister Rajnath Singh being greeted on reaching Lucknow on May 20. (HT photo)

A large number of BJP workers and locals carrying Tricolours reached the airport to welcome him. They started assembling at the airport from 3 pm onwards. The entire airport was decorated in Tricolours and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ was resonating everywhere along drum beats.

As soon as Singh came out of the airport, he got down from the car on seeing the long queue of people, went forward, accepted their greetings and waved towards them.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Sanjay Seth were prominent among those who welcomed the defence minister at the airport.

Former MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, former minister Mahendra Singh, state BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, party’s regional president Kamlesh Mishra, district president Anand Dwivedi, Neeraj Singh and MLC Mukesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, BJP MLAs Neeraj Bora, OP Srivastava, Yogesh Shukla, along with Kamlavati Singh and Aparna Yadav were also there.

Later, Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the airport up to Kanpur Road led by Anand Dwivedi. Large number of locals and BJP workers, including Ram Avtar Kanaujia, Abhishek Khare, Vinayak Pandey, Jaya Shukla, Ashok Tiwari, Vivek Tomar, Sita Negi, Manvendra Singh and Chetan Singh Bisht, among others took part in the yatra.