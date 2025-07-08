Warning to BJP: Nishad threatens to rethink alliance in 2027 if fishermen don’t get SC quota

Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) Party chief and Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad has warned the BJP-led government to fulfil its promise of extending Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation benefits to the fishermen community, or they would have to rethink over support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2027 assembly elections. NISHAD Party chief and U.P. fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad. (HT File)

“If the BJP fails to deliver on its commitment, we will be compelled to reconsider our alliance with the NDA ahead of 2027 elections,” Nishad told Hindustan Times. “I will consult with party workers and supporters to discuss our future strategy,” he added.

Nishad said the Samajwadi Party was capitalising on the resentment brewing among the fishermen community over the reservation issue. “The SP aims to spread its base in the fishermen-dominated areas. Riding on the disenchantment of the community, the SP managed to get substantial fishermen community votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Even the BSP is organising cadre camps in the villages dominated by the fishermen community to win their support,” he said.

With pressure building to get the SC status for the 17 sub-castes of the fishermen community, including Manjhi, Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Mallah, Rakwar, Dhivar, Bind, Dhimar, Batham, Turha, Godiya, Manjhi, Machuwa, Mujabir, Gond and Rajgond, Sanjay Nishad had, in January earlier this year, organised a month-long ‘Samvaidhanik Adhikar’ (Constitutional Right) Yatra across 231 assembly constituencies across U.P. to mobilise support over his demand.

Currently, Nishad is organising a cadre camp in the premises of his official residence, 1 Vikramaditya Marg. Office-bearers of 18 divisions and 75 districts have been asked to participate in the fortnight-long camp that will culminate on July 20. The office-bearers are being briefed over the fight for the SC status, upcoming census and constitutional rights of the community.

A booklet titled ‘Rajnaitik Arakshan-Machua Jati Surakshit-Dhokebaz Ka Pardafash’, highlighting the struggle of the NISHAD Party for SC reservation of the fishermen community, is being distributed among the party leaders.

The NISHAD Party was launched to fight for the rights of the fishermen community, Sanjay Nishad said, adding there was no question of retreating from the position.

Reminding the BJP of its past assurances, Sanjay Nishad said: “The BJP (govt) has extended 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections among upper castes, announced 33% reservation for women, built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, constructed the Nishadraj Fort in Prayagraj, and even made the Prime Minister visit homes of the Nishad community. So why the delay in giving us SC status? Many other states have already done so.”

According to Nishad, marginalised communities are once again mobilising in pursuit of social and economic justice. “The SP is playing its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) card to woo these groups. Meanwhile, the BJP has failed to check the divisive actions of Brahmin leaders in the Etawah episode, deepening the rift between upper castes and backward communities,” he said.

Refuting the allegation of BJP leaders that alliance partners were indulging in pressure politics, Nishad said they were raising public issues.

“There is rumbling in the BJP as the posts and tickets are being given for money,” he alleged.

“The opposition raised the reservation issue to breach the saffron citadel in U.P. The NISHAD Party is also raising the reservation issue, ignoring which will prove detrimental for the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections,” he said.

Citing figures, he claimed that on 100 assembly seats, the Nishad community accounts for over 1 lakh votes. On 60 seats, the number is around 50,000, and on another 70, between 30,000 and 40,000.

“In the 2018 Lok Sabha bypoll, the NISHAD Party had played a pivotal role in the BJP’s defeat. Later, due to the mistakes by the SP leadership, the NISHAD Party formed an alliance with the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now, the BJP is committing the same mistake. The leaders who lost credibility among the people were made incharges and given tickets. Several BJP MLAs were in contact with the SP during the Lok Sabha elections and worked for the defeat of the party candidates,” Nishad said.

“Big contractors have denied sand mining rights to the fishermen, affecting the livelihood of the community. The anger among the community members is palpable, and I have written to the state government, but there has been no response,” he added.

“The 2024 Lok Sabha poll data clearly shows that the BJP lost on its own booths, whereas on the NISHAD Party booths, its candidates led their rivals,” Nishad pointed out.

Reacting to Apna Dal (S) allegation that conspiracy was being hatched to break the alliance, Nishad said, the BJP leadership should understand the agony of the alliance partners.