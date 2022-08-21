Waseem Amrohi: I’m more than happy to try direction and acting in one go

Learning everything on the way in his two-decade long career, UPite Waseem Amrohi feels that now he has reached a stage when he can surely direct a feature film and plunge into acting as well.

“If you are willing to work then there are no boundaries! From my experience in all these years I have understood that filmmaking is a craft that you learn over the years. There was no stopping for me I did theatre, ramp shows, ad making, production, writing, music videos and now I am all set to take up direction along with acting. I have learnt everything on the go. Making songs has taught me production, direction and budgeting which will help in films,” says Amrohi.

Having a close connect with Lucknow, he is scheduled to direct his feature film here.

“I have written a gangster drama D Hatela that I will directing as well. The film is set in Lucknow and we will also shoot it in Amroha and Mumbai. During my previous visit, I did an initial recce and will be back this month to take things forward. I too will be playing an important role in the film that we intend to shoot later this year with leading actors,” he adds.

Amrohi has produced seven songs. “Three of them have released — Meri Bandi starring Nishant Malkhani and Khushboo Khan, Shaan’s song Dil Ko Thug Liya composed by Shabab Sabri and another one with Ramji Gulati starring actor Aadil Khan. All have multi-million views and are trending. I have done a song in Dubai with actor Imran Abbas Naqvi who was last seen in the film Creature. Now, I will be directing more songs and maybe act as well.”

On being bitten by acting bug he says, “I used to normally put my photos and reels on Instagram but some of them went viral and my followers grew to over two million. Since I am into video production I started getting offers to come in front of camera and a few web offers too. So in a way for me it has been a reverse road from behind to the front of a camera. Today I want to give acting a try as well.”

Telling us about his UP connect he says, “My family is associated with Bollywood for last 50 years. Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Manzoor Amrohi (art director of Kaalia) is my uncle. I have made over 100 TVC for many companies. I was born and studied in Amroha then Delhi before settling in Mumbai. I have written six scripts and got them registered with the film association. I am in discussion with Anees (Bazmee) bhai for a project.”

Amrohi has been to city multiple times. “I have very close connection with Lucknow and its Shia clerics including Kalbe Jawad saheb, Yasoob (Abbas) bhai and others. I was also a special guest during the launch of souvenir of 100 years of Shia College celebration,” he concludes.

