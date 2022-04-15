Watch: Vice President Naidu, his wife offer prayers in Ayodhya
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife Usha Naidu on Friday arrived in Ayodhya wherein they offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.
Earlier in the day, the vice-president and his wife had reached Ayodhya from Lucknow on a special train. They were received at the Ayodhya railway station by governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Faizabad MP Lallu Singh and other public representatives, news agency PTI reported.
Amid the chanting of hymns by the priests, the vice-president and his wife offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Naidu also worshipped the flag installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed Ram temple. He was also given a detailed presentation on the construction of the temple.
In a note in the visitor's book of the Ram temple, Naidu said he felt "blessed" after the visit to the shrine. Lord Shri Ram and this temple, once built, will enhance India's pride, he said, adding that he considers himself lucky to be able to bow his head before Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum. The vice-president also met some seers. He posed for pictures with the team of engineers and construction workers of the Ram temple.
He also visited the famous Hanumangarhi temple and offered prayers there. Later, the vice-president and his wife offered prayers at the Saryu river in the temple town.
After Ayodhya, the vice-president will head to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Special security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit. The vice-president will watch the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashvamedha Ghat today evening. On Saturday, he will visit the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and offer prayers at the temple. He will then go to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Upvan.
-
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
-
Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur
On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.
-
Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report
A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said. The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said. The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU.
-
Girl raped in Bengal’s Birbhum
Kolkata: A tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday night. Police said she was sitting on the banks of the Kopai river with a friend when three men raped her. They added she has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bolpur. Officials said top Indian Police Service officers were rushed to the crime scene in Birbhum on Friday morning. No arrests were made till Friday afternoon.
-
Delhi govt says panel to consider revision of auto & taxi fares soon
The Delhi government on Friday announced the formation of a committee to consider autorickshaw and taxi fares revision, this ahead of a strike called by the unions seeking subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas. The Delhi government's assurance comes day after the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations warned the authorities to go on strike from Monday if their demand for subsidy on gas prices was not met.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics