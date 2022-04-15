Vice President on two-day visit to Kashi from today
Vice President of India M Venkaiya Naidu will be on two-day visit to Kashi and will reach here on April 15.
Special security arrangements have been put in place in the city in view of his visit.
The traffic department has made special traffic plan and traffic diversion on different routes in Varanasi in view of the proposed visit of Vice president, said senior official of traffic police in a statement.
The Vice President will watch Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat on April 15 evening. On April 16, he will visit KV corridor and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. From Kashi Vishwanath Temple, he will go to Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Upavan in Padao area. He will stay at DLW guest house.
Lucknow markets to get facelift on lines of Hazratganj
The urban development department has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to revamp and develop city markets of Aminabad, Kaiserbagh, Chowk and Hussainabad on the pattern of Hazratganj. Additional chief secretary, urban development, Rajneesh Dubey, issued directives for the renovation of the markets. A committee of 11 officers has been formed to monitor the renovation of these markets. All the markets will follow the same colour pattern and same signage pattern as followed in Hazratganj.
Chandigarh admn to update parking policy after 1.5 years
After over one and a half years of its notification, the Chandigarh administration has decided to update its parking policy so that it becomes “implementable”. None of its provisions have been implemented yet. After a review meeting of the parking policy's implementation on Thursday, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal directed the urban planning department to rejig it to make it more effective.
Chandigarh’s nonagenarians open heart and home to transgender couple
“Who is she?” asks a woman visiting the Chahals at their spacious Sector 30 house in a stage whisper. Though it has only been three weeks since their new kids Rudra Pratap Singh and Dhananjay Chauhan moved in with Shamsher Kaur Chahal, and her husband, advocate Darbara Singh Chahal, 95, the nonagenarian couple's adoration and acceptance is hard to miss, and is reciprocated in equal measures by the younger couple.
Shell refinery heist: Punjab-origin man among 12 charged with taking bribes in Singapore
Singapore: Five Indian-origin men were among 12 persons charged on Thursday for taking bribes in the USD 94.52 million fuel heist reported in Singapore's Pulau island refinery in 2017. The scheme ran for about 10 years at the Royal Dutch Shell refinery on Pulau (island) Bukom, Channel News Asia reported. Juandi Pungot, was jailed 29 years last month. Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram and Richard Goh Chee Keong's cases are pending.
Prashasan Aapke Dwar: Kheri first in UP to hold gram chaupals under the project
The Lakhimpur Kheri district authorities conducted mega 'Gram Chaupals' in 30 village panchayats, redressing grievances of hundreds of villagers on the spot, on Thursday. The exercise was part of their ambitious pilot project 'Prashasan aapke dwar' (administration at your doorstep). Anil Singh, chief development officer attended the gram chaupals in Kaala Aam and Bhansariya villages along with ADM Sanjay Kumar Singh and district panchayati raj officer Saumya Sheel Singh.
