Water Metro on Gomti gains pace; feasibility study presented

The process for launching a Water Metro service on the Gomti was currently underway, said transport minister (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh, while noting that feasibility study reports for three key locations in the state had already been prepared. (File)

The technical feasibility study, focussing on the operational possibilities, technical requirements and viability of running a Water Metro in Lucknow, was presented by Kochi Metro director Sanjay Kumar in a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh transport minister here on Friday.

“Once implemented, the project is expected to enhance urban mobility, promote tourism, generate employment and offer recreational facilities to the public,” the minister noted.

After Lucknow, similar initiatives are proposed on the Yamuna between Agra and Mathura, at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur, Surha Tal in Ballia, and on the Ganga.

Explaining the roadmap, the minister said the project would begin with the installation of navigational aids, followed by studies on integrated traffic management systems, passenger counting, environmental safeguards, social impact, terminals and jetties, road connectivity, pontoons, automatic fare collection systems, electrical infrastructure, boat charging facilities, fire protection systems and HVAC.

Based on these studies, a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared, followed by cost estimation and tendering.

Singh directed departmental officials to expedite all required procedures and submit detailed expenditure estimates to enable budget allocation, stressing the need to fast-track the chief minister’s flagship water transport project for early public benefit