Waterways minister launches 7 community jetties in Kashi

VARANASI Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched seven community jetties, which they said, would boost water connectivity between Varanasi and bordering districts like Chandauli, Ghazipur and Ballia. They also laid the foundation for another eight jetties in the state.

“Community jetties would be a boost to the water connectivity between Varanasi and neighbouring districts. In days to come, eight more jetties would be launched,” said Sonowal during the function organized by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Ravidas Ghat here in Varanasi.

Under the Jal Vikas Project-II, also known as Arth Ganga, the IWAI is developing/upgrading 62 small community jetties along river Ganga. These include 15 in UP, 21 in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and 23 in West Bengal.

Varanasi is all set to receive advanced Hydrogen Fuel Cell Catamaran Vessels. The city will also get four Electric Hybrid Vessels, a statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said increased water transport along the Ganga would boost farmers’ income and also create employment opportunities for the youth.

“Community jetties would be of great use to farmers and traders who could now opt for waterways also to transport their goods to nearby districts,” he said. The jetties inaugurated by the chief minister would ply from Ravidas Ghat, Ramnagar and Kaithi in Varanasi, Balua in Chandauli, Collector Ghat in Ghazipur, Ujiyar Ghat Barauli and Shivpur in Ballia. As many as 60 jetties would be built between Varanasi and Kolkata.

“Two years ago, PM Modi had gifted Kashi the inland waterways. Water transportation will now be convenient through jetties in four districts. This will assist in achieving the Prime Minister’s goal of a self-reliant India,” said the CM.

Adityanath said jetties would further help in minimising traffic congestion and also shed of the load off other modes of transports. In days to come, the tourism department would introduce jetties in the entire Purvanchal, including Prayagraj, Sonbhadra and Mirzapur.

He said the PM opened the first route for water transportation from Varanasi to Haldia two years ago. “As a result, we exported ODOP goods worth ₹3,700 crore from Varanasi alone in 2021–2022. Farmers, craftsmen and artisans connected to ODOP in Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Prayagraj, as well as Varanasi, benefited greatly from this,” added the CM.

In Varanasi, Adityanath also inaugurated an eight-day-long painting exhibition (Nov 11 to 17), inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Rudraksh Convention Centre. The exhibition featured 55 paintings created by Dubai resident, Akbar Khan, who was inspired by Modi’s personality. The aim of the exhibition is to familiarise the youth with the PM’s resolve to transform India into a “Vishwa Guru”.

“The paintings trace the Prime Minister’s journey from a tea vendor in Gujarat in his early years to a world leader, taking drastic measures including the GST, note ban, and surgical strike,” read an official statement.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present during the inauguration.

The CM attended the religious ceremony organised to mark the 10th death anniversary of spiritual guru Satua Baba. He referred to the sixth Satua Baba as a flag-bearer of social welfare and religious awakening initiatives.

“The sixth ‘Pujya’ Swami Yamunacharya Maharaj Satua Baba appeared in Kashi and carried forward programmes of public welfare,” he said.

Adityanath added: “The land of Kashi is blessed by Maa Ganga, protected by Kaal Bhairav, and blessed by Baba Vishwanath.” The chief minister also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers to seek blessings of the Almighty.

