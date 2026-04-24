We aim to make Gorakhpur a garbage-free city: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that “clear intent can rapidly change destiny,” emphasising that strong willpower aligned with purpose can visibly transform circumstances. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath poses in front of a lion statue during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of 497 projects costing ₹1055 crore, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

He said the development-oriented transformation of Gorakhpur over the past nine years stands as proof of this vision. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly developed Eco Park at the Ekla embankment.

Highlighting the city’s progress, he described Gorakhpur’s journey from neglected urban pockets to an emerging hub of infrastructure, sustainability and growth. He noted that the Eco Park site, once a dumping ground, has now been transformed into a modern recreational space.

During the event, Adityanath unveiled and laid the foundation for 497 development projects worth ₹1,055 crore.

Outlining his vision, he said, “We aim to make Gorakhpur a seven-star garbage-free city and bring it among the top three in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.”

He also dedicated the Eco Park and the newly constructed Nausad–Malauni four-lane road to the public.

Recalling earlier conditions, the chief minister said that visitors entering Gorakhpur from Lucknow or Varanasi were once greeted by large garbage dumps.

“It looked extremely unpleasant. But with the will to act, gradual transformation became possible,” he added.

Adityanath further noted that the area where Transport Nagar now stands was once used as a dumping site, which has since been developed into a major market and mandi. He also inaugurated a three-kilometre four-lane stretch from Malauni to Nausad, stating that it would ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity.

The chief minister said all municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh are engaged in healthy competition to develop safe and smart cities in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. He highlighted that smart roads are being constructed under the CM Grid scheme, alongside the expansion of green belts, mini forests, solid waste management systems, and drainage infrastructure.

Officials informed that approximately 2.26 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste were scientifically processed to develop the Eco Park. The park now includes children’s play areas, yoga and meditation spaces, and recreational facilities for families.

In addition, Adityanath laid the foundation stone for six smart roads under the CM Grid scheme and several drainage, green belt, and urban beautification projects across the city.

The chief minister also launched the Swachh School Campaign by unveiling a sanitation toolkit. He said that more than one lakh students would spread awareness about cleanliness in households across the city. The campaign will promote the RRR model—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle—and include activities such as waste-to-art initiatives, essay writing, and reel-making competitions.

During the programme, he also flagged off new municipal vehicles, including Poclain machines (hydraulic excavators), CNG vehicles, skid loaders, and freezer-equipped mortuary vans. He later visited the Eco Park, reviewed its facilities with municipal commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, and planted a sapling. Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava said the municipal corporation successfully cleared decades-old waste and transformed the site into a scenic picnic spot under the chief minister’s guidance..